Japanese police create cardboard extension to protect swallow’s nest in subway station

So nice of the policemen.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 27, 05:28 pm

Some animals have found a way to adapt to urban cities.

But it’s also great when humans put in the effort to help the animals.

Here’s an example from Japan.

Cardboard base to protect swallow family

According to a member of the Nature Society Facebook group on May 22, a Chinese tourist spotted multiple signs cautioning people of a swallow’s nest near the ceiling of a subway station in Saitama, Japan.

The Facebook post stated that the Japanese policemen also used cardboard to create an extension from the ceiling to protect the chicks from falling off, or any debris from falling onto passengers.

Photo from Van Wangye via Nature Society.

The signage attached to the cardboard base says, “Caution overhead! Sparrows are making a nest!”

From the signage, this swallow nest was likely spotted in Dokkyodaigakumae Station in Saitama prefecture in Japan.

Accompanying the notice is a newspaper cut-out sharing facts about swallows.

Photo from Van Wangye via Nature Society.

A regular visitor at the end of Spring

Swallows are commonly found in Japan towards the end of Spring, where they spend the season nesting and raising chicks.

Most Japanese are familiar with them, and even look forward to their arrival during this period of the year.

Here’s another family that conveniently nested themselves on an extinguished ‘L’ sign outside a Lawson convenience store.

Cute.

Top photo collage from @翁这话动物

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

