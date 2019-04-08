Japan testing new 400km/h bullet train

Japan is testing the fastest-ever shinkansen bullet train with a top speed of 400km/h.

It is called the Alfa-X.

Alfa-X stands for “Advanced Labs for Frontline Activity in rail eXperimentation”.

It is scheduled to go into service in 2030.

360km/h speed

Rail company JR East, formally East Japan Railway, plans to operate it at 360km/h — just a notch below what it is capable of.

At this speed, it will be 10km/h faster than China’s Fuxing Hao that links Beijing and Shanghai.

But the new Japanese bullet train is able to go up to 400km/h.

Fuxing hao also has this same top speed.

Sleek elongated nose

The full 250m, 10-car Alfa-X has a sleek nose measuring 22m as its first car

The distinct aerodynamic nose is dramatically elongated to minimise pressure and noise, and cope with massive wind resistance when passing through tunnels.

It will use air brakes on the roof and also magnetic plates near the rails to slow down, in addition to conventional brakes.

The train will have dampers and air suspension to keep it stable when traversing curves.

This is to maintain its balance and comfort for passengers.

It is right now painted in metallic silver with green stripes.

Tests begun

It has began tests at night on May 10, 2019 between the cities of Aomori and Sendai on the Tohoku line in northern Japan, to be conducted over three years.

Tests will take place twice a week.

The train is manufactured by Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Hitachi.

A video of the bullet train unveiled to the media can be seen here:

Bullet trains a symbol of efficiency

Japan’s bullet trains made their debut in the same year as the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

They have become a symbol of the country’s focus on efficiency and reliability and are a viable alternative to air travel.

Shinkansens are rarely late, even though they depart Tokyo Station every few minutes for Osaka, Kyoto and other destinations across the archipelago.

The Alfa-X is a key part of a plan to offer faster services to Sapporo, the biggest city on the northernmost island of Hokkaido.

Not the fastest though

But the Alfa-X won’t even be the fastest train in the world.

The world’s fastest trains currently in operation are Maglev, which can travel at significantly higher speeds while hovering above magnetic rails.

These fastest trains in the world are likely to begin operations in Japan in 2027.

A new Maglev line is being built between Tokyo and Nagoya.

This train travels mostly through deep tunnels using a magnetically levitated train.

The top speed is 505km/h

It cuts the time between the two cities to from the current 110 minutes to 40 minutes.

Shanghai is home to the world’s fastest commercially operating Maglev train.

It has a top speed of 431km/h, enabling it to cover a 30.6km distance in just seven minutes and 20 seconds.