fbpx

Back
﻿

Instagrammer rates public toilets all over S’pore for fun, Jewel Changi Airport given solid 11/10

Great.

Tanya Ong | May 7, 08:58 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Someone has started an Instagram account dedicated to rating public toilets in Singapore.

Public toilets all over S’pore given a rating

With a total of 20 posts so far, the account the_ultimate_toilet_rater has been rating public toilets since Jan. 5, 2019.

Toilets on her list include one at the ninth floor of the Singapore Institute for Technology (SIT), as well as in malls such as Suntec City and TripleOne Somerset.

The best rated toilets were at Jewel Changi and TripleOne Somerset. Both had solid ratings that exceeded the maximum score of 10/10.

Here’s what she had to say about these two places:

Jewel Changi Airport: 11/10

TripleOne Somerset: 20/10

She told Mothership that this is her favourite toilet out of all those she had rated, given how it was “super clean and modern looking”.

View this post on Instagram

omg actually found a toilet better than JEWEL ilu 20/10

A post shared by sg toilet rater (@the_ultimate_toilet_rater) on

Tanjong Pagar MRT also did fairly well with a score of 8/10:

View this post on Instagram

tanjong pagar mrt great poop spot, soundproof 8/10

A post shared by sg toilet rater (@the_ultimate_toilet_rater) on

Sea Aquarium: 3/10

One of the poorest performing toilet was the one at Sea Aquarium, with a dismal rating of 3/10:

Here are some other toilets that fell below the passing mark of 5/10.

Raffles City Level 2: 4/10

And the one-north toilet next to Salad Stop:

One-north: 4/10

Suntec City: 4/10

Sad.

Started this for fun

The person behind the account told Mothership that she is a 23-year old final year student at a local university.

She shared that she started this account for fun after her friends joked about “how often (she) had to go to the washroom”.

She also revealed that she doesn’t have a precise criteria for evaluating the toilets, but instead, bases it off the “overall experience” she had at the moment.

“Maybe with my account I can make the toilet world better for all Singaporeans one day,” she added.

Top photo via Instagram the_ultimate_toilet_rater

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Manulife S'pore's S$5,000 estimate to pursue music career derided by musicians as woefully inadequate

Miscalculation.

May 7, 08:41 pm

New court dealing with harassment to be established: Edwin Tong

Under the new court, multiple court processes for applying for protection orders will be streamlined.

May 7, 07:38 pm

Pritam Singh on POHA changes: WP support bill, but clarifications needed

Pritam sought clarification on whether the remedies proposed under the Bill also apply to unmarried individuals in same-sex relationships.

May 7, 07:01 pm

Cat in Indonesia spoils owner's earpiece, brings home snake as replacement

Well-mannered cat.

May 7, 07:00 pm

Mala hotpot snack from The Golden Duck has deep-fried beancurd, mushrooms & fish skin

Everything also mala.

May 7, 06:17 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close