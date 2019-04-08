Instagrammer rates public toilets all over S’pore for fun, Jewel Changi Airport given solid 11/10

Someone has started an Instagram account dedicated to rating public toilets in Singapore.

Public toilets all over S’pore given a rating

With a total of 20 posts so far, the account the_ultimate_toilet_rater has been rating public toilets since Jan. 5, 2019.

Toilets on her list include one at the ninth floor of the Singapore Institute for Technology (SIT), as well as in malls such as Suntec City and TripleOne Somerset.

The best rated toilets were at Jewel Changi and TripleOne Somerset. Both had solid ratings that exceeded the maximum score of 10/10.

Here’s what she had to say about these two places:

Jewel Changi Airport: 11/10

TripleOne Somerset: 20/10

She told Mothership that this is her favourite toilet out of all those she had rated, given how it was “super clean and modern looking”.

Tanjong Pagar MRT also did fairly well with a score of 8/10:

Sea Aquarium: 3/10

One of the poorest performing toilet was the one at Sea Aquarium, with a dismal rating of 3/10:

Here are some other toilets that fell below the passing mark of 5/10.

Raffles City Level 2: 4/10

And the one-north toilet next to Salad Stop:

One-north: 4/10

Suntec City: 4/10

Sad.

Started this for fun

The person behind the account told Mothership that she is a 23-year old final year student at a local university.

She shared that she started this account for fun after her friends joked about “how often (she) had to go to the washroom”.

She also revealed that she doesn’t have a precise criteria for evaluating the toilets, but instead, bases it off the “overall experience” she had at the moment.

“Maybe with my account I can make the toilet world better for all Singaporeans one day,” she added.

Top photo via Instagram the_ultimate_toilet_rater