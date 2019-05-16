fbpx

Indonesian Grab rider picks up passenger who looks exactly like him, hilarity ensues

What a sweet little video.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 25, 03:49 pm

First things first, Indonesia has GrabBike.

Which made this gem of a video possible.

Here’s the video.

Here’s the video in case you can’t see it.

Here’s the look of absolute mirth as they realise their individual decisions to grow ostentatious moustaches had finally paid off.

The video has since gone viral, racking up more than one million views on Instagram.

Here is the general consensus of everyone who watched it.

Good.

