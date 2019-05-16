Indonesian Grab rider picks up passenger who looks exactly like him, hilarity ensues
What a sweet little video.
First things first, Indonesia has GrabBike.
Which made this gem of a video possible.
Here’s the video.
Here’s the video in case you can’t see it.
Here’s the look of absolute mirth as they realise their individual decisions to grow ostentatious moustaches had finally paid off.
The video has since gone viral, racking up more than one million views on Instagram.
Here is the general consensus of everyone who watched it.
Good.
