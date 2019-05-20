fbpx

Huawei’s new OS reportedly called Hongmeng, will also continue building software ecosystem

Interesting few weeks ahead.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 20, 08:39 pm

The shock and awe from today’s series of sudden announcements and blacklisting have mostly died down.

As the dust settles, most of the questions center around what Huawei is going to do next.


Global Times, China’s state-run media, might have the answer.

Here’s a tweet from them.

“Huawei’s own-developed smart phone Operating System, reportedly named “HongMeng OS”, is being trialled out and will gradually replace the Android system, according to three Chinese media reports.”

It is unclear if Hongmeng is a code name, or will just be what the OS is called.

This appears to be the same OS that Huawei’s mobile chief Richard Yu Chengdong talked about in an interview with a German publication.

According to Huawei Central, Hongmeng might already be in play.

“The source has also told that the company was using this operating system in its mobile phones potentially hidden behind the curtain.”

System and apps

Despite the presence of a functioning OS, issues surrounding how you replace the ecosystem of apps that Google took away with them is still a pertinent question.

Luckily for Huawei users, Google has assured existing Huawei users that they will be able to peruse the Google Play Store.

All bets appear to be off for future updates, and iterations of Huawei phones.

Which might explain to some degree some parts of Huawei’s press statement.

“We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.”

Interesting.

Huawei built its own operating system a year ago in case something like this happened, will it be enough?

Image from Huawei and Global Times

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

