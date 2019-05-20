Huawei’s new OS reportedly called Hongmeng, will also continue building software ecosystem

The shock and awe from today’s series of sudden announcements and blacklisting have mostly died down.

As the dust settles, most of the questions center around what Huawei is going to do next.

Advertisement

Global Times, China’s state-run media, might have the answer.

Here’s a tweet from them.

Huawei's own-developed smart phone Operating System, reportedly named "HongMeng OS", is being trialled out and will gradually replace the Android system, according to three Chinese media reports. pic.twitter.com/GacM5xQMYJ — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) May 20, 2019

“Huawei’s own-developed smart phone Operating System, reportedly named “HongMeng OS”, is being trialled out and will gradually replace the Android system, according to three Chinese media reports.”

It is unclear if Hongmeng is a code name, or will just be what the OS is called.

This appears to be the same OS that Huawei’s mobile chief Richard Yu Chengdong talked about in an interview with a German publication.

According to Huawei Central, Hongmeng might already be in play.

Advertisement

“The source has also told that the company was using this operating system in its mobile phones potentially hidden behind the curtain.”

System and apps

Despite the presence of a functioning OS, issues surrounding how you replace the ecosystem of apps that Google took away with them is still a pertinent question.

Luckily for Huawei users, Google has assured existing Huawei users that they will be able to peruse the Google Play Store.

All bets appear to be off for future updates, and iterations of Huawei phones.

Advertisement

Which might explain to some degree some parts of Huawei’s press statement.

“We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.”

Interesting.

Related

Advertisement

Image from Huawei and Global Times