Huawei confirms S’pore launch of Matebook “put on hold until further notice”

The Huawei ban has caught the attention of many in relation to the trade tension between the United States and China.

Developments of this trade tension and its implications to Huawei have been fast-paced, ranging from the halting of Google’s business services to the removal of its laptops from Microsoft’s online stores.

As a result, Huawei users or those who are thinking of purchasing Huawei devices are sitting on the fence now.

Matebook launch in S’pore put on hold

These Huawei users may have to wait a while more, as the much-anticipated launch of Huawei’s laptops in Singapore has been postponed, with no date confirmed.

The media event, which was scheduled to be on May 22, 2019, was postponed.

Speaking to Mothership.sg, a spokesperson from Huawei Singapore confirmed that the official launch of the Matebook 13 and Matebook X Pro in Singapore will be “put on hold until further notice”.

Retailing at S$1,348, the Matebooks were slated to be available on Huawei’s online store on Lazada, all Huawei Concept Stores as well as The PC Show from May 30, 2019.

Huawei remains confident

Huawei remained unfazed by the ban.

Huawei has since announced having its own App store and even its own operating system. The system is said to be 60 percent faster than the Andriod’s version.

This operating system is said to be used for smartphones, tablets, laptops and other electronic gadgets.

It is targeted to launch earliest in 2019 Q3 or latest 2020 Q1.

Here’s what the founder has said in response to the ban:

However, more tech companies are complying with the ban and this might jeopardise Huawei’s future.

However, all eyes are on the G20 summit in late June when the Presidents of U.S. and China meet.

Top photo collage from Huawei Singapore