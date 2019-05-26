fbpx

Back
﻿

Japan’s northernmost prefecture, Hokkaido, hit 39.5°C for first time in May 2019

Yet another warning.

Zhangxin Zheng |Kayla Wong | May 26, 08:36 pm

Events

Upsurge

Hokkaido is the northernmost part of Japan, where Singaporeans like to visit during holidays.

Unfortunately, it has been facing an unprecedented heat wave recently.

Hitting 39.5°C in May

According to a weather report from Tenki, the Saroma town in Hokkaido Prefecture hit 39°C for the first time in history.

Image from Tenki Japan.

The temperature in Saroma town peaked at 39.5°C at 2:07 p.m, according to The Japan Times.

Other parts of Japan were also affected by this heat wave, with the high temperatures expected to continue tomorrow (May 27).

Temperatures are predicted to hit 31°C in Osaka and Kanazawa,32°C  in Tokyo and Sapporo, 33°C in Kitami, 34°C in Nagoya, and 35°C in Yamagata and Fukushima. 

Image from Tenki Japan.

Such high temperatures are unusual in May.

The highest temperature of the month in history was recorded to be 37.2 °C in 1993 in Saitama Prefecture of Japan.

The Japan Weather Association advised people to take the following measures to prevent heatstroke: drink enough water, and get enough rest under the shade if they have to work outdoors.

They added that these steps are important to take as most people have not yet gotten used to the heat.

Area near Arctic Circle hit 29°C in May 2019

S’pore to get hotter in 2019

Top photo collage from Tenki Japan

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Heng Swee Keat makes first official trip to China as DPM, speaks about US-China trade tensions

Heng said that the China-US relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world.

May 26, 10:33 pm

S'porean guy was so inspired by Batman's Alfred Pennyworth, he became a butler himself

Not just a glorified housekeeper.

May 26, 08:02 pm

Huawei confirms S'pore launch of Matebook "put on hold until further notice"

Will it come with the new OS?

May 26, 07:02 pm

Japanese woman likes man so much, she "couldn't help" but stab him in the tummy

She said she would have killed herself after he died.

May 26, 06:17 pm

Boon Lay neighbours decorate corridor for Hari Raya to showcase kampung spirit

They even got traditional oil lamps.

May 26, 04:23 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close