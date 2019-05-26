Japan’s northernmost prefecture, Hokkaido, hit 39.5°C for first time in May 2019

Hokkaido is the northernmost part of Japan, where Singaporeans like to visit during holidays.

Unfortunately, it has been facing an unprecedented heat wave recently.

Hitting 39.5°C in May

According to a weather report from Tenki, the Saroma town in Hokkaido Prefecture hit 39°C for the first time in history.

The temperature in Saroma town peaked at 39.5°C at 2:07 p.m, according to The Japan Times.

Other parts of Japan were also affected by this heat wave, with the high temperatures expected to continue tomorrow (May 27).

Temperatures are predicted to hit 31°C in Osaka and Kanazawa,32°C in Tokyo and Sapporo, 33°C in Kitami, 34°C in Nagoya, and 35°C in Yamagata and Fukushima.

Such high temperatures are unusual in May.

The highest temperature of the month in history was recorded to be 37.2 °C in 1993 in Saitama Prefecture of Japan.

The Japan Weather Association advised people to take the following measures to prevent heatstroke: drink enough water, and get enough rest under the shade if they have to work outdoors.

They added that these steps are important to take as most people have not yet gotten used to the heat.

Top photo collage from Tenki Japan