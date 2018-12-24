Entirely Hello Kitty-themed building in Japan has shops, restaurants & more

Hello Kitty has captured the hearts of millions since her inauguration, and will likely do so in the years to come.

Fans of the Japanese cartoon character now have reason to celebrate as there is an entire building in Japan that is dedicated solely to her.

Located on the West Coast of Awaji Island, HELLO KITTY SMILE is a Hello Kitty-themed shopping and dining concept with a projection mapping theatre, art gallery, restaurants, and a souvenir shop.

Awaji Island is about 100km southwest of Osaka.

Perhaps one of the most unique features of HELLO KITTY SMILE is its facade, which includes a giant Hello Kitty head in white:

Step inside and it’s Hello Kitty paradise, with many spots inside the building for great Instagram photos:

Here’s a breakdown of what you can do inside HELLO KITTY SMILE:

1. HELLO KITTY SMILE Gallery and Theatre

At the HELLO KITTY SMILE Theatre, visitors will be able to experience Hello Kitty related visual projections.

They will also be able to view Hello Kitty plushies, sculptures and artworks at the HELLO KITTY SMILE gallery:

Admission tickets are 1,500 yen (S$18.80) for adults (including tax) and 750 yen (S$9.40) for children (including tax).

Operating hours: 11:20am to 7pm daily except Tuesday (last entry at 6:40pm)

2. PARTY Balcony

PARTY Balcony is just one of three dining options in the building, serving more than 40 different types of “refined tea” from around the globe.

Guests will be able to choose from three different high tea sets, with prices going at 2,400 yen++ (S$30++), 2,980 yen++ (S$37.30++) and 3,780 yen++ (S$47.30++) each:

Operating hours: 11am – 6pm daily (Last order at 5:30pm)

3. SMILE Terrace

SMILE Terrace is an outdoor restaurant located on the first floor of HELLO KITTY SMILE.

Amidst sea breeze and sunshine, guests will also get to enjoy 28 varieties of oriental buffet with a magnificent view of the ocean.

Lunch buffet: 11am – 2pm daily except Tuesday

Dinner buffet: 5pm – 8pm daily except Tuesday

4. SMILE Restaurant

SMILE Restaurant specialises in original fusion cuisine served buffet style.

According to their website, they serve dishes like peking duck, Awaji beef, and more.

On a non-seasonal menu, prices range from 4,800 yen++ (S$60++) for a lunch course to 7,800 yen++ (S$97.70++) for an IZANAGI buffet course with around 80 different kinds of dishes.

Lunch hours: 11am – 3pm daily except Tuesday

Dinner hours: 5pm – 8pm daily except Tuesday

5. Souvenir shop

The Hello Kitty souvenir shop, located next to the entrance, sells both Hello Kitty luxury goods and original goods.

Kawaii.

Operating hours: 11am to 7pm daily except Tuesday

How to go

Address: 985-1 Nojima Hikinoura, Awaji, Hyogo, 656-1721, Japan

Telephone: 0799-70-9037

Operating hours: 11am – 8pm (closed on Tuesdays, unless it’s a holiday)

Top image courtesy of hellokittysmile.awaji and miku.hirata on Instagram