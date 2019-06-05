Festive Hari Raya-themed trains & buses to run in S’pore from May 24 to July 3, 2019

Hari Raya Puasa is on June 5, 2019.

And one place you can feel the festive vibes is in your friendly neighbourhood MRT trains.

Hari Raya-themed trains & buses

Trains running on all five MRT lines will be decorated with a Hari Raya theme from May 24 onwards.

Here are some pictures of the decorations in blue, green and purple:

Some of the pretty decorations include floral batik patterns and blossoming flowers symbolising friendship and kinship.

There are also butterfly motifs which mean endurance, change, hope and life.

Some buses will be decorated as well:

The lucky buses are service number 28, 70, 76, 154 and 197.

The decorations are a collaborative effort between the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Kembangan-Chai Chee and Geylang Serai Constituency as well as SBS Transit and SMRT.

All decorations will stay up till July 3, 2019.

Decorations at MRT stations & integrated transport hubs

This year, the platforms at Paya Lebar MRT Interchange, which is the nearest MRT station to Geylang Serai Bazaar, will also be decorated.

Bedok and Boon Lay integrated transport hubs will also be decorated in Hari Raya theme so you can revel in the celebratory spirit.

All photos from Land Transport Authority