Vegetarian Hai Di Lao instant hotpots selling at discounted S$7.95 on FairPrice Online

Hai Di Lao lovers, now you can stuff your face with some budget Hai Di Lao.

Hai Di Lao instant hotpot available

Hai Di Lao self-cooking instant hotpots are available online at Qoo10 and Shopee from S$12 onwards.

The instant hotpots come in seven flavours — five meat flavours and two that are vegetarian options.

Each hotpot weighs 135g and will take 15 minutes to be ready for consumption after pouring in the ingredients and water, and letting the self-heating magic do its work.

Discount for vegetarian HDL hotpots on FairPrice online

The vegetarian options are available on FairPrice online — and they are on discount till end of May 2019.

The vegetarian hotpots come in spicy and tomato flavours.

The two hotpots are now selling at only S$7.95 each.

Here are the ingredients in the tomato vegetarian HDL instant hotpot, for those who are curious:

Ingredients

• Dried Vegetables: Potato, Shiitake Mushroom, Jew’s Ear, Red Bell Pepper

• Tomato Flavour Hot Pot Sauce: Tomato Puree, Soybean Oil, Tomato, Tomato Sauce (Tomato, Sugar, Vinegar, Salt, Chili, Onion), Sugar, Onion, Salt, Pickled Ginger (Ginger, Water, Salt, Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Metabisulfite), Seasonings (Monosodium Glutamate, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Corn Starch, Disodium 5′-Inosinate, Disodium 5′-Guanylate, Soy Protein, Turmeric), Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Disodium 5-‘Inosinate, Disodium 5’-Guanylate, Potassium Sorbate

• Vermicelli: Potato Starch, Pea Starch, Water

• Contains: Soy, sulphites

While you can enjoy the vegetables in the hotpot, no one is stopping you to have it with meat too.

Top photo from kakabuy and Carousell