fbpx

Back
﻿

Vegetarian Hai Di Lao instant hotpots selling at discounted S$7.95 on FairPrice Online

15 minutes to prepare.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 2, 01:39 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Hai Di Lao lovers, now you can stuff your face with some budget Hai Di Lao.

Hai Di Lao instant hotpot available

Hai Di Lao self-cooking instant hotpots are available online at Qoo10 and Shopee from S$12 onwards.

The instant hotpots come in seven flavours — five meat flavours and two that are vegetarian options.

Each hotpot weighs 135g and will take 15 minutes to be ready for consumption after pouring in the ingredients and water, and letting the self-heating magic do its work.

Image from Shopee.

Discount for vegetarian HDL hotpots on FairPrice online

The vegetarian options are available on FairPrice online — and they are on discount till end of May 2019.

The vegetarian hotpots come in spicy and tomato flavours.

The two hotpots are now selling at only S$7.95 each.

Image from FairPrice.

Here are the ingredients in the tomato vegetarian HDL instant hotpot, for those who are curious:

Ingredients
• Dried Vegetables: Potato, Shiitake Mushroom, Jew’s Ear, Red Bell Pepper
• Tomato Flavour Hot Pot Sauce: Tomato Puree, Soybean Oil, Tomato, Tomato Sauce (Tomato, Sugar, Vinegar, Salt, Chili, Onion), Sugar, Onion, Salt, Pickled Ginger (Ginger, Water, Salt, Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Metabisulfite), Seasonings (Monosodium Glutamate, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Corn Starch, Disodium 5′-Inosinate, Disodium 5′-Guanylate, Soy Protein, Turmeric), Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Disodium 5-‘Inosinate, Disodium 5’-Guanylate, Potassium Sorbate
• Vermicelli: Potato Starch, Pea Starch, Water
• Contains: Soy, sulphites

Image from FairPrice.

While you can enjoy the vegetables in the hotpot, no one is stopping you to have it with meat too.

Top photo from kakabuy and Carousell

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

45-year-old man caught with 68 litres of cough syrup, allegedly stolen from clinics in Bedok

That's a lot of cough syrup.

May 2, 12:49 am

Husband of 39-year-old e-scooter rider killed in Woodlands bus accident appeals for eyewitnesses

Plea for eyewitnesses.

May 2, 12:39 am

Young man on road at Clarke Quay slams hood of taxi 3 times, refuses to get out of the way

Anger issues.

May 1, 10:30 pm

Almost 2kg of heroin seized in drug haul worth S$183,000, 4 suspects arrested in Joo Chiat

One of them had S$13,800 in cash on him.

May 1, 09:09 pm

Workers' Party addresses challenges for S'pore PMETs & older workers in Labour Day message

The Workers' Party speaking on Labour Day.

May 1, 08:43 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close