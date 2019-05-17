Grumpy Cat passes away at just 7 years old

If you’ve been using the Internet for more than a few years, you would have seen a picture of this cat.

Tardar Sauce, better known as Grumpy Cat, become something of a cultural phenomena.

The snowshoe cat rose to online fame after several pictures of her annoyed facial expressions were posted to Reddit in late September 2012.

With merchandise and celebrities all coming into the picture soon after.

Sad news

However on May 17, 2019, the official Grumpy Cat Facebook page, which has over eight million likes, posted this devastating news:

She passed away peacefully on May 18 after a urinary tract infection.

She was just seven years old.

Rest in peace kitty.

Image collated from Grumpy Cat’s Facebook page