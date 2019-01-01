fbpx

Back
﻿

Huawei phones lose Google services & Android updates after Trump blacklist

Google moved to comply with President Trump's executive order.

Sulaiman Daud | May 20, 10:29 am

Events

Upsurge

Tech giant Google has suspended business services with China’s telecommunications company Huawei.

According to a Reuters report on May 20, the following services have been halted:

  • Transfer of hardware.
  • Transfer of software.
  • Transfer of technical services.

The only exception are those services that are publicly available via open-source licensing.

Comply with Trump order

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that blocks American technology companies from using foreign information technology and services it deems a risk to national security.

On May 16, the Trump Administration added Huawei to the list of blacklisted companies.

A Google spokesperson, quoted by Reuters, said that it is “complying with the order and reviewing the implications.”

But on May 17, the U.S. Commerce Department said it would consider “scaling back” restrictions on Huawei to prevent disruption to existing networks.

What does this mean for your phone?

The implications for Huawei phones are far-reaching.

It will lose access to updates for Google’s Android Operating System.

Future Huawei phones that use Android will not have access to services like the Gmail and YouTube apps, as well as the Google Play Store.

But owners of Huawei phones who currently have the Google Play Store should be able to continue downloading future updates, as they are released by the store and not the phone manufacturers.

What does this mean for the market?

The impact of Trump’s order is expected to be minimal within China itself.

The government has already banned most Google mobile apps.

Instead, Chinese phone owners use alternatives developed by homegrown firms like Tencent and Baidu. Huawei itself has developed its own technology for use as a contingency plan.

But the move is expected to hurt Huawei’s foray into markets outside of China, like Europe.

Huawei licenses their tech services from Google in the European market, thereby affecting future phone sales if the order holds.

Related story:

The Donald Trump, Xi Jinping tariff standoff, & how it affects S’pore, explained

Top image from Donald Trump and Huawei’s Facebook pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Airlines stewardess who became hawker explains why her prawn noodle stall closed down

Tough life.

May 20, 09:49 am

Veteran Hong Kong TVB star Benz Hui denies sending explicit messages to lady & asking for nudes

Hui warns of how scary technology can be.

May 20, 09:25 am

Carrie Wong's boyfriend Boris Lin hits back at actor Ian Fang, questions intent of his apology

Whoa.

May 19, 06:17 pm

Anti-Muslim Australian senator Fraser Anning loses seat in elections

And he's out.

May 19, 06:04 pm

30 rescued cats up for adoption on May 26 at Serangoon

Fluff and floof.

May 19, 05:45 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close