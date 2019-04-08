First look at Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2019, layout & stores

Events
The Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2019 will be held from May 3 – June 5, 2019.
There will be about 500 stalls this year, split into two main offerings: F&B, and lifestyle retail.
2019 Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar food to be 40% hipster, 60% traditional, rental capped at S$14,000
Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar from May 3 to June 5, 2019 will be decorated with fairy lights
Here’s a quick look at the event and its stalls.
1) Spacious layouts, resting areas
This year, there is a noticeably wider walking space for shoppers.
Certain areas are also decorated with fairy lights:
2) F&B stalls
The F&B stalls are 60 per cent traditional Malay food, and 40 per cent “hipster” options.
3) Retail stores
About 80 per cent of the retail stores will be selling festive lifestyle items. The other 20 per cent will offer everyday items.
Some things we spotted include make up, clothes, bags, and home accessories.
4) Fun activities
Besides food and retail, there are also Uncle Ringo rides and claw machines:
