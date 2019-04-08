fbpx

First look at Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2019, layout & stores

What to expect.

Mandy How | May 3, 07:22 pm

Events

The Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2019 will be held from May 3 – June 5, 2019.

There will be about 500 stalls this year, split into two main offerings: F&B, and lifestyle retail.

2019 Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar food to be 40% hipster, 60% traditional, rental capped at S$14,000

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar from May 3 to June 5, 2019 will be decorated with fairy lights

Here’s a quick look at the event and its stalls.

1) Spacious layouts, resting areas

This year, there is a noticeably wider walking space for shoppers.

Certain areas are also decorated with fairy lights:

2) F&B stalls

The F&B stalls are 60 per cent traditional Malay food, and 40 per cent “hipster” options.

3) Retail stores

About 80 per cent of the retail stores will be selling festive lifestyle items. The other 20 per cent will offer everyday items.

Some things we spotted include make up, clothes, bags, and home accessories.

4) Fun activities

Besides food and retail, there are also Uncle Ringo rides and claw machines:

All images by Mandy How

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

