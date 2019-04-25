fbpx

Famous Geylang claypot rice still uses charcoal fire; moved to Beach Road

One of the few places that still do so.

Joshua Lee | May 14, 03:13 pm

Fans of claypot rice will be familiar with Geylang Claypot Rice.

The business used to be situated at Geylang Lorong 33 but had recently moved to 361 Beach Road. It was founded by one Ng Kim Hock and has been in business for more than 30 years.

Its most famous dish is its claypot rice which is still cooked over a charcoal fire.

Via Geylang Claypot Rice.

The rice come with a generous serving of chicken chunks, sausages, and salted fish. After cooking, it is drizzled with dark sauce.

Hardcore fans of claypot rice will also be glad to know that this claypot rice is evenly cooked throughout with a nice layer of crispy rice bits at the bottom of the pot.

Using a charcoal fire gives the rice a smokey flavour which you can never get with rice cooked over a gas stove.

Here’s how much their claypot rice costs:

  • S$15 for 2 persons
  • S$26 for 4 persons
  • S$36 for 6 persons

Aside from claypot rice, Geylang Claypot Rice also serves zi char dishes like cereal prawns (S$18), tofu with crabmeat (S$16), sambal kang kong (S$10), salted egg pork ribs (S$12), prawn paste chicken (S$12), and lotus root duck (S$14).

Geylang Claypot Rice is very popular. It has an average Google rating of 4.1 stars culled from 277 reviews.

Most reviews praised its good service and fragrant rice.

Do note that the waiting time is a little bit long.

That’s because claypot rice needs about 20 to 25 minutes to cook properly. However, you can always call in to place your order beforehand and reserve a seat.

Geylang Claypot Rice

Address: 361 Beach Road, Singapore 199576 (map)

Operating hours: 12pm – 2.30pm; 5pm – 10pm daily. Closed on Sundays.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/geylangclaypotrice/

Tel: +65 6744 4574

Top images via Geylang Claypot Rice and Instagram user @gabriellekohleewah

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

