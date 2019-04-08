Limited edition G-Shock rainbow watch will be available in S’pore soon for S$1,499
G-shocker!
You might have heard of the rainbow watch G-Shock is coming out with this June.
Here are some images to jog your memory.
The watch is to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the MT-G series of watches.
The MTG-B1000RB-2A will feature rainbow ion plating, which gives it that nice colourful sheen.
It has now been confirmed that the watch will make its way to Singapore as well.
The MTG-B1000RB will be available at all G-SHOCK boutiques (except IMM outlet).
Its launch date in Singapore will be announced soon.
The piece will cost you a pretty penny though, S$1,499.
G-shocked!
