fbpx

Back
﻿

Limited edition G-Shock rainbow watch will be available in S’pore soon for S$1,499

G-shocker!

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 9, 03:33 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

You might have heard of the rainbow watch G-Shock is coming out with this June.

Here are some images to jog your memory.

Image from Goody25
Image from Goody25
Image courtesy of Casio

The watch is to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the MT-G series of watches.

The MTG-B1000RB-2A will feature rainbow ion plating, which gives it that nice colourful sheen.

It has now been confirmed that the watch will make its way to Singapore as well.

The MTG-B1000RB will be available at all G-SHOCK boutiques (except IMM outlet).

Its launch date in Singapore will be announced soon.

The piece will cost you a pretty penny though, S$1,499.

G-shocked!

Related article

G-Shock releasing limited edition rainbow watch in June 2019 for 20th anniversary

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Jay Chou performing at National Stadium S'pore Jan 2020

Jay Chou or your chou chou?

May 9, 03:45 pm

Mahathir says Malays are weak in terms of economy & political mindset

One year since taking power, the Malaysian prime minister continues to be criticised on racial issues.

May 9, 03:07 pm

64-year-old woman who allegedly robbed blind tissue seller of earnings arrested

The suspect was arrested one week later.

May 9, 03:00 pm

New office to be set up to tackle fake news: S Iswaran

It will also work with tech companies in developing Codes of Practice for the online sphere.

May 9, 02:49 pm

Bukit Merah 5-room HDB flat sold for S$1.2 million, most expensive ever sold

More million-dollar flats.

May 9, 02:22 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close