Limited edition G-Shock rainbow watch will be available in S’pore soon for S$1,499

You might have heard of the rainbow watch G-Shock is coming out with this June.

Here are some images to jog your memory.

The watch is to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the MT-G series of watches.

The MTG-B1000RB-2A will feature rainbow ion plating, which gives it that nice colourful sheen.

It has now been confirmed that the watch will make its way to Singapore as well.

The MTG-B1000RB will be available at all G-SHOCK boutiques (except IMM outlet).

Its launch date in Singapore will be announced soon.

The piece will cost you a pretty penny though, S$1,499.

G-shocked!

