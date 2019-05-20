Funan mall will have indoor cycling path so people on bicycles can ride through like ‘Wooo’

Funan mall is re-opening in June 2019.

CapitaLand has set about whetting appetites by releasing photos of the futuristic mall that has been closed for a major uplift since the end of 2016.

The latest photos show off some of Funan’s more unique architecture and design features.

Tree of Life

Take, for example, the “Tree of Life” structure sitting in the middle of the mall:

The 25m tall structure spans from Basement 2 to Level 4.

It will house 20 retail pods that brands can use to showcase their products.

Entrepreneurs and design ateliers may also use the spaces to conduct classes and workshops.

Going to town on the “tree” concept, there is also a skylight right above it that, according to CapitaLand, “mimics the growth conditions of a tree in Mother Nature”.

Kinetic Wall

Another highlight is set to be the Kinetic Wall:

The 13m high, 9m wide multimedia art installation is comprised of embossed aluminium panels.

The wall features 1,271 motorised light blades that are programmed to display the time and date.

It is also capable of presenting a variety of animated content.

Indoor Cycling Path

The mall will be the first commercial building in Singapore to allow cyclists to cycle right through the building on a dedicated indoor cycling track.

But during the mall’s operating hours from 10am to 10pm, cyclists are encouraged to dismount and push their bicycles in the mall.

Some 200m from the start of the track, cyclists can look forward to the Level 1 Bicycle Hub.

Here they can utilise a variety of amenities such as showers, lockers, pumps, and bicycle repair tools.

Hardcore cyclists will also be able to eat meals without dismounting their bicycles at purpose-built bicycle counters.

Funan mall will also provide 166 bicycle bays for cyclists commuting to the city for work to park their bicycles at.

Urban farm and food garden

To top it off, the seventh floor of the mall will house a 18,000 sq ft food garden featuring edible plants.

There will also be a 5,000 sq ft urban farm operated by Edible Garden City.

Here visitors can learn about how vegetables and produced and harvested.

Top image from CapitaLand