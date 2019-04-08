fbpx

Spiral staircase at Fort Canning Park is new Instagram hotspot for S’poreans & tourists

Another one.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 8, 08:08 am

If you are near River Valley, or if you just want to spice up your Instagram feed, this might be the next big thing.

At Fort Canning Park, there’s an underground crossing, and you can find detailed directions on how to get there below.

Here’s the gate.

Here’s the view that Instagram folks have been drawn to recently.

View this post on Instagram

🌳#dreaiminsg

A post shared by D’s (@aimkcn) on

And here are the photos.

View this post on Instagram

Strolling in Fort Canning Park

A post shared by Guruh Gunawan (@guruhmoto) on

View this post on Instagram

อุโมงค์ต้นไม้ !!!

A post shared by Tukky Tangmole (@tukkytangmole) on

View this post on Instagram

Spiral Staircase #singapore

A post shared by Ella Cecelia (@ella_cecelia) on

View this post on Instagram

🌿☘️🌱 #fortcanningpark #singapore

A post shared by Keira Zheng (@kkaykayzheng) on

Keep in mind, all these photos are within the last five days.

Which make this man’s caption quite pertinent.

“There was long line to take pics here so I took a pic of this random girl and called it a day”

Man’s not wrong either.

Oof.

Location: Fort Canning Park, River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037

Images collated from Fajarkristiano’s and ratna_pamuji Instagram

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

