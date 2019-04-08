Spiral staircase at Fort Canning Park is new Instagram hotspot for S’poreans & tourists

If you are near River Valley, or if you just want to spice up your Instagram feed, this might be the next big thing.

At Fort Canning Park, there’s an underground crossing, and you can find detailed directions on how to get there below.

Advertisement

Here’s the gate.

Here’s the view that Instagram folks have been drawn to recently.

Advertisement

And here are the photos.

Advertisement

Keep in mind, all these photos are within the last five days.

Advertisement

Which make this man’s caption quite pertinent.

“There was long line to take pics here so I took a pic of this random girl and called it a day”

Man’s not wrong either.

Oof.

Advertisement

Location: Fort Canning Park, River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037

Images collated from Fajarkristiano’s and ratna_pamuji Instagram