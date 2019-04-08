Spiral staircase at Fort Canning Park is new Instagram hotspot for S’poreans & tourists
If you are near River Valley, or if you just want to spice up your Instagram feed, this might be the next big thing.
At Fort Canning Park, there’s an underground crossing, and you can find detailed directions on how to get there below.
Here’s the gate.
Fort Canning Park, очень интересное место со своей историей, там даже есть маяк ⚓ . . . . . . #fortcanning #lighthouse #bunker #lovesky #memories #travelphoto #asia #summer #travel #trip #love #colorful #nature #holiday #beautifulview #flowers #palm #jungle #forest #mi8 #mi6 #silence #photography #singapore #cityphoto #bigcity
Here’s the view that Instagram folks have been drawn to recently.
And here are the photos.
🇸🇬 – Singapur – 🍃 Fort Canning park 🌱 . . #singapure #singapur #fortcanningpark #ratatrip #parque #park #asiatrip #wanderlust #nature #traveller #motherearth #gorgeous #sudesteasiatico #beautiful #womenwhotravel #travelholic #mochileros #photoftheday #viajeros #green #amazingtrip #yolo #stairs #perfectspot #viajar #couplesgoals #arbol #fortcanning #igtraveller #igphoto
The Malays called this hill, Bukit Larangan or Forbidden Hill since olden times. This is due to the belief that it is the place where the kings of ancient Singapore were laid to rest, and it was believed to be haunted as a palace stood there before. Despite the spook, it is an enchanting place with mesmerizing views! . . #travel #fortcanningpark #singapore #beautifulplaces #somehistory
Keep in mind, all these photos are within the last five days.
Which make this man’s caption quite pertinent.
“There was long line to take pics here so I took a pic of this random girl and called it a day”
Man’s not wrong either.
Oof.
Location: Fort Canning Park, River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037
Images collated from Fajarkristiano’s and ratna_pamuji Instagram
