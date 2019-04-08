fbpx

Delivery rider asks S’poreans ordering food delivery to be patient during fasting month

Both riders & customers want the same thing, which is for orders to be delivered quickly.

Kayla Wong | May 12, 07:05 pm

A food delivery rider is appealing to Singaporeans to be patient with their food orders during the fasting month, or Ramadan.

Riders break their fast at a time when many orders come in

Redditor iqxal, who claimed to have delivered food for “over 4 years with many different companies” started a thread on May 7 to appeal for patience from the public.

Since then, it has been upvoted more than 1,800 times.

In it, the Redditor addressed Singaporeans who order food from delivery services such as “Foodpanda, Deliveroo or GrabFood”.

He said that during Ramadan, while riders will deliver orders to customers as fast as they can, they can be late at times.

He claimed that “a large number of delivery riders are Muslim”, and the time when they break their fast, which is from 6pm to 7pm, is also the time when a surge or orders come in.

Could not sit and break their fast properly

The Redditor added that the riders are doing their best to deliver the orders as fast as they can, so much so that they could not even have their own meals properly:

“Some riders don’t even have time to find a place to sit and break fast so they will do it on the bike just so they can deliver your food on time.

So do be more understanding if your order arrives a bit later than usual.”

Don’t assume that riders are taking their time if your order is late

Iqxal had one more message for Singaporeans.

He said that as the customers dining in at the places customers are ordering their food from will always be the “shop’s first priority”, delivery orders might be late at times.

And so, he asked Singaporeans not to assume that if their orders are late, the riders are taking their time.

He explained that most food delivery service providers have adopted a new scheme where the rider’s salary is based on the number of orders they can deliver during their shift.

Therefore riders will want to make as many deliveries as possible.

Place your order latest by 6.15pm

The Redditor then advised Singaporeans to place their orders latest by 6.15pm if they wish to have their food delivered on time.

He also suggested them to consider using a nifty feature that certain food delivery service providers have, like Foodpanda, Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza, have.

Customers can place their orders “from the comfort” of their homes or offices, and then proceed to pick the orders up at a time they find convenient.

This way, they would not have to worry about their food deliveries coming late.

Both customers & riders want the same thing

The Redditor then ended the post by saying that similar to the customers, riders also want to make their deliveries as fast as possible.

And so, he said “do take your own initiative to help the riders who in turn will help you”.

He followed up with a last appeal to Singaporeans:

“At the end of the day we are just out here making money for ourselves and some for their families so we hope Singaporeans can make our lives just a bit easier and we will be eternally grateful for it.”

You can read the entire Reddit thread here.

Top image adapted via Grab & Foodpanda magazine

