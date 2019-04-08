fbpx

Back
﻿

Floating solar panels, size of 5 football fields, to be installed along Strait of Johor

It is set to be completed later this year.

Ashley Tan | May 6, 12:21 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Space-constrained Singapore is taking green energy to the next level by moving offshore and over the ocean instead.

One of the world’s larger offshore solar panel

Local sustainable energy provider Sunseap Group is developing an offshore solar panel system.

The five hectare system will be installed to the north of Woodlands Waterfront Park along the Strait of Johor. Roughly the size of five football fields, it stands to be one of the world’s larger offshore floating solar panel.

Here’s an artist’s impression of the solar panel floating above the water’s surface to the left of the image:

Photo via Sunseap Group website

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Under ideal conditions, the system is predicted to be able to generate five MW-peak per day.

The entire system is capable of generating 6,388MW of renewable energy annually, equivalent to the amount of energy powering around 1,250 four-room flats, reported The Straits Times (ST).

With solar power, the system can also help to reduce 2,600 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year.

It is set to be completed by 2019.

Finding the ideal location

According to Sunseap’s project manager Tan Ye Ting, scouring for an ideal location to install the system was not easy.

The ideal site had to be close to shore in a more sheltered area so the panels would not be “battered by strong waves”, and had to be accessible for checks and repairs.

Since the project was conceived in 2015, two years were spent searching for the right location, as certain areas were “not suitable because of issues such as security and environmental concerns.”

The final location along the Strait of Johor was chosen due to its proximity to the Causeway where maritime activity is lesser and waters are calmer.

The system will be anchored to the 14m-deep seabed with cables and 50 concrete blocks.

Not just the ocean, but reservoirs too

According to another ST article, more than 95 per cent of Singapore’s energy comes from the burning of natural gas.

While more sustainable than fossil fuels, solar still provides an infinitely more sustainable alternative.

Considering how land-scarce Singapore is, installing solar panels on rooftops can only go so far. Utilising water bodies as a substitute is one way to circumvent the country’s natural limitations.

There have already been solar panel systems deployed over four reservoirs in Singapore.

Photo from PUB, Facebook

As of May 2018, the Public Utilities Board (PUB) called a tender to carry out engineering studies to implement solar panels on the surfaces of Bedok and Seletar reservoirs, adding on the two studies already being carried out at Tengah and Upper Pierce reservoirs.

Water quality and aquatic wildlife are allegedly unaffected, reported PUB.

Top photo via Sunseap.com

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can kill the cockroach in your kitchen but will still scream if a big bug lands on her.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Hong Kong can forget about copying S'pore's public housing model: SCMP

Singapore's policies stems from its politics, which Hong Kongers might never accept.

May 5, 10:02 pm

Why I'll always visit the Geylang Serai bazaar, even though it has supposedly lost its 'Ramadan vibes'

Change isn't always a bad thing.

May 5, 09:40 pm

NS policies on homosexuality aren't officially disclosed in S'pore. Here's why.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

May 5, 05:37 pm

Mahathir: Some civil servants oppose Pakatan Harapan because we fight corruption

Civil servants need to be loyal to the government of the day.

May 5, 04:04 pm

79-year-old landlord's rental flat allegedly left damaged & mouldy by tenants

The flat had allegedly been in a pristine condition when it was first handed over to the tenants.

May 5, 03:40 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close