Facebook launches new dating feature for S’pore users, provides separate profile for privacy

A third of Singaporeans are using Internet dating with 55 per cent of Singaporeans knowing at least a couple who have met online, according to a YouGov survey.

And as if it isn’t already involved in every single aspect of our lives, Facebook wants to go one step further into the dating realm with a new feature it calls… Facebook Dating.

Launched in S’pore on May 1, 2019

Launched on May 1 for Singapore users, this new feature, made available in the latest version of the Facebook mobile app, will give users a separate profile to find suitable dates.

This protects a user’s privacy in the event they are not prepared to tell their friends’ list that they’re “in the market” just yet.

Tool helps find potential romantic matches via communities

It also comes with a tool called Secret Crush, which helps users to identify potential matches on Facebook.

How it works: Secret Crush suggests friends or friends of friends from events and groups that you are involved in.

You can also proactively select up to nine of your Facebook friends whom you are interested in via Secret Crush.

If any of these friends join Facebook Dating, they will be notified that someone has a crush on them.

It will only be a match if your crush also adds you to their Secret Crush list.

Online reactions

Most Facebook users seem excited to try the new functions out, but some are facing difficulties.

According to Facebook, this new feature will also be launched in 18 other countries which include Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines and Laos.

