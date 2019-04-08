Cute Minnie Mouse EZ-Charm available from May 22, 2019 for S$29.90

Events
Many EZ-Charms have nifty designs that are well-received by commuters in Singapore.
Here’s another one.
Minnie Mouse EZ-Charms
EZ-Link is launching a Minnie Mouse EZ-Charm.
It is a stylised design featuring Minnie’s iconic polka-dotted bow and dress.
Priced at S$29.90
The Minnie Mouse EZ-Charms will be available on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
The sale will start from 9am at EZ-Link’s store on Shopee.
Each EZ-Charm is priced at S$29.90.
What is an EZ-Charm?
An EZ-Charm is an EZ-link card in the form of a trinket.
It functions the same way as regular EZ-link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.
It can be topped up at any of the 30,000 EZ-Link acceptance points islandwide.
Unlike EZ-Link cards, these charms don’t come with any stored value.
Most EZ-Charms come with a three-year validity. After which, it will just be a regular trinket.
All photos from Shopee
