Cute Minnie Mouse EZ-Charm available from May 22, 2019 for S$29.90

Many EZ-Charms have nifty designs that are well-received by commuters in Singapore.

Here’s another one.

Minnie Mouse EZ-Charms

EZ-Link is launching a Minnie Mouse EZ-Charm.

It is a stylised design featuring Minnie’s iconic polka-dotted bow and dress.



Priced at S$29.90

The Minnie Mouse EZ-Charms will be available on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

The sale will start from 9am at EZ-Link’s store on Shopee.

Each EZ-Charm is priced at S$29.90.

What is an EZ-Charm?

An EZ-Charm is an EZ-link card in the form of a trinket.

It functions the same way as regular EZ-link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.

It can be topped up at any of the 30,000 EZ-Link acceptance points islandwide.

Unlike EZ-Link cards, these charms don’t come with any stored value. Most EZ-Charms come with a three-year validity. After which, it will just be a regular trinket.

All photos from Shopee