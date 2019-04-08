fbpx

Cute Minnie Mouse EZ-Charm available from May 22, 2019 for S$29.90

So cute.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 11, 11:44 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Many EZ-Charms have nifty designs that are well-received by commuters in Singapore.

Here’s another one.

Minnie Mouse EZ-Charms

EZ-Link is launching a Minnie Mouse EZ-Charm.

It is a stylised design featuring Minnie’s iconic polka-dotted bow and dress.

Priced at S$29.90

The Minnie Mouse EZ-Charms will be available on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

The sale will start from 9am at EZ-Link’s store on Shopee.

Each EZ-Charm is priced at S$29.90.

What is an EZ-Charm?

An EZ-Charm is an EZ-link card in the form of a trinket.

It functions the same way as regular EZ-link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.

It can be topped up at any of the 30,000 EZ-Link acceptance points islandwide.

All photos from Shopee

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

