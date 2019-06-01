18 ERP gantry rates in S’pore to be reduced by either 50% or 100% throughout June 2019

It will be cheaper to drive into the city during the June school holidays.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) recently completed a review of the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates for June 2019, and will be reducing the rates of 18 ERP gantries by either 50 or 100 per cent.

Decreases by S$1, S$0.50

These reduced rates will apply from June 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019.

They will revert to their original rates on July 1.

Here are the revised rates:

Time Current ERP rates* Change in rates* ERP rates* in

June 2019 AYE (Set of 3 Gantries) – After Jurong Town Hall towards City 6.00pm – 6.30pm $2.00 Decrease by $1.00 $1.00 Southbound CTE before Braddell Road 7.00am – 7.30am $1.00 Decrease by $1.00 $0.00 Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE

(Set of 4 Gantries) 7.00am – 7.30am $2.00 Decrease by $1.00 $1.00 7.30am – 8.00am $3.00 Decrease by $1.00 $2.00 ECP (City) & KPE slip road onto ECP – 2 gantries 8.00am – 8.30am $1.00 Decrease by $1.00 $0.00 MCE westbound before exit to Maxwell Road and on slip road to Marina Coastal Drive (2 gantries) 8.00am – 8.30am $2.00 Decrease by $1.00 $1.00 PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) – 2 gantries 7.30am – 8.00am $2.00 Decrease by $1.00 $1.00 Bendemeer Road and Woodsville Tunnel – 2 gantries 7.30am – 8.00am $0.50 Decrease by $0.50 $0.00 8.00am – 8.30am $0.50 Decrease by $0.50 $0.00 9.00am – 9.30am $0.50 Decrease by $0.50 $0.00 Kallang Road 8.30am – 9.00am $0.50 Decrease by $0.50 $0.00 Thomson Road 7.30am – 8.00am $1.00 Decrease by $1.00 $0.00 8.00am – 8.30am $2.00 Decrease by $1.00 $1.00

Happy driving.

Top photo by Joshua Lee.