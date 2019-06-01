fbpx

18 ERP gantry rates in S’pore to be reduced by either 50% or 100% throughout June 2019

Cheaper to enter the city.

Joshua Lee | May 27, 06:19 pm

It will be cheaper to drive into the city during the June school holidays.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) recently completed a review of the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates for June 2019, and will be reducing the rates of 18 ERP gantries by either 50 or 100 per cent.

Decreases by S$1, S$0.50

These reduced rates will apply from June 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019.

They will revert to their original rates on July 1.

Here are the revised rates:

Time

Current ERP rates*

Change in rates*

ERP rates* in
June 2019

AYE (Set of 3 Gantries) – After Jurong Town Hall towards City

6.00pm – 6.30pm

$2.00

Decrease by $1.00

$1.00

Southbound CTE before Braddell Road

7.00am – 7.30am

$1.00

Decrease by $1.00

$0.00

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE 
(Set of 4 Gantries)

7.00am – 7.30am

$2.00

Decrease by $1.00

$1.00

7.30am – 8.00am

$3.00

Decrease by $1.00

$2.00

ECP (City) & KPE slip road onto ECP – 2 gantries

8.00am – 8.30am

$1.00

Decrease by $1.00

$0.00

MCE westbound before exit to Maxwell Road and on slip road to Marina Coastal Drive (2 gantries)

8.00am – 8.30am

$2.00

Decrease by $1.00

$1.00

PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) – 2 gantries

7.30am – 8.00am

$2.00

Decrease by $1.00

$1.00

Bendemeer Road and Woodsville Tunnel – 2 gantries

7.30am – 8.00am

$0.50

Decrease by $0.50

$0.00

8.00am – 8.30am

$0.50

Decrease by $0.50

$0.00

9.00am – 9.30am

$0.50

Decrease by $0.50

$0.00

Kallang Road

8.30am – 9.00am

$0.50

Decrease by $0.50

$0.00

Thomson Road

7.30am – 8.00am

$1.00

Decrease by $1.00

$0.00

8.00am – 8.30am

$2.00

Decrease by $1.00

$1.00

Happy driving.

Top photo by Joshua Lee.

