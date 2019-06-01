18 ERP gantry rates in S’pore to be reduced by either 50% or 100% throughout June 2019
Cheaper to enter the city.
Upsurge
Upsurge
It will be cheaper to drive into the city during the June school holidays.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) recently completed a review of the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates for June 2019, and will be reducing the rates of 18 ERP gantries by either 50 or 100 per cent.
Decreases by S$1, S$0.50
These reduced rates will apply from June 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019.
They will revert to their original rates on July 1.
Here are the revised rates:
|
Time
|
Current ERP rates*
|
Change in rates*
|
ERP rates* in
|
AYE (Set of 3 Gantries) – After Jurong Town Hall towards City
|
6.00pm – 6.30pm
|
$2.00
|
Decrease by $1.00
|
$1.00
|
Southbound CTE before Braddell Road
|
7.00am – 7.30am
|
$1.00
|
Decrease by $1.00
|
$0.00
|
Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE
|
7.00am – 7.30am
|
$2.00
|
Decrease by $1.00
|
$1.00
|
7.30am – 8.00am
|
$3.00
|
Decrease by $1.00
|
$2.00
|
ECP (City) & KPE slip road onto ECP – 2 gantries
|
8.00am – 8.30am
|
$1.00
|
Decrease by $1.00
|
$0.00
|
MCE westbound before exit to Maxwell Road and on slip road to Marina Coastal Drive (2 gantries)
|
8.00am – 8.30am
|
$2.00
|
Decrease by $1.00
|
$1.00
|
PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) – 2 gantries
|
7.30am – 8.00am
|
$2.00
|
Decrease by $1.00
|
$1.00
|
Bendemeer Road and Woodsville Tunnel – 2 gantries
|
7.30am – 8.00am
|
$0.50
|
Decrease by $0.50
|
$0.00
|
8.00am – 8.30am
|
$0.50
|
Decrease by $0.50
|
$0.00
|
9.00am – 9.30am
|
$0.50
|
Decrease by $0.50
|
$0.00
|
Kallang Road
|
8.30am – 9.00am
|
$0.50
|
Decrease by $0.50
|
$0.00
|
Thomson Road
|
7.30am – 8.00am
|
$1.00
|
Decrease by $1.00
|
$0.00
|
8.00am – 8.30am
|
$2.00
|
Decrease by $1.00
|
$1.00
Happy driving.
Top photo by Joshua Lee.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.