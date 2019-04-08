fbpx

Back
﻿

Elroy Cheo, S’pore businessman & brother of Arissa Cheo, is dating former K-pop star, Jia

The singer's agency confirmed that they are, in fact, dating.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 10, 01:46 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Elroy Cheo has been on quite a number of crazy rich lists.

The businessman apparently comes from a very wealthy family.

Cheo is also the brother of Arissa Cheo, who was married to Vanness Wu.

Who herself is also quite the socialite and fashion entrepreneur.

Elroy Cheo himself has been involved in a few high-profile relationships.

He was in a relationship with Taiwanese singer and actress Elva Hsiao.

Image from Jushuo

He was also rumoured to be dating Yumi Bai, one half of Mandopop duo, By2, but he quickly denied those rumours.

Miss A right

The latest rumour, that he’s dating former Miss A singer Jia, appears to be quite solid though.

View this post on Instagram

厕所 真是个最佳拍照地 😂😂😂

A post shared by Mengjia (@mjbaby0203) on

Miss A was a South Korean girl group that was disbanded in 2017.

She is now currently focused on a solo career in her native China.

Jia was spotted cosying up to Elroy Cheo in two Instagram stories from both their accounts.

This is from Elroy Cheo’s account.

Image from Cheo’s account

This is from Jia’s Instagram.

Image from Jia’s Insta

According to Sina, Jia’s agency confirmed that the two are dating.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

One Piece ez-Link cards available at all S'pore Golden Village cinemas for S$10

Tap tap fruit.

May 10, 12:13 pm

Mahathir blames Najib administration for depleting govt funds in response to unfulfilled promises criticisms

He says the government's work is hampered by the depletion of funds.

May 10, 12:02 pm

Brown Sugar Lava Xiao Long Bao available at Paradise Dynasty in Suntec from May 25 to June 30, 2019

Things are getting steamy around here.

May 10, 11:59 am

Manchester United will still visit S'pore no matter who wins the FA Cup

Ole's at the wheel.

May 10, 10:57 am

S$1.00 =AUD1.05: S'pore dollar stronger than Australian dollar again

Prepare for holiday!

May 10, 10:35 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close