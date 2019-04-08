Elroy Cheo, S’pore businessman & brother of Arissa Cheo, is dating former K-pop star, Jia

Elroy Cheo has been on quite a number of crazy rich lists.

The businessman apparently comes from a very wealthy family.

Cheo is also the brother of Arissa Cheo, who was married to Vanness Wu.

Who herself is also quite the socialite and fashion entrepreneur.

Elroy Cheo himself has been involved in a few high-profile relationships.

He was in a relationship with Taiwanese singer and actress Elva Hsiao.

He was also rumoured to be dating Yumi Bai, one half of Mandopop duo, By2, but he quickly denied those rumours.

The latest rumour, that he’s dating former Miss A singer Jia, appears to be quite solid though.

Miss A was a South Korean girl group that was disbanded in 2017.

She is now currently focused on a solo career in her native China.

Jia was spotted cosying up to Elroy Cheo in two Instagram stories from both their accounts.

This is from Elroy Cheo’s account.

This is from Jia’s Instagram.

According to Sina, Jia’s agency confirmed that the two are dating.