Photo of elderly man lovingly looking at date in McDonald’s goes viral, gives couples hope

Awwwww.

Tanya Ong | May 24, 05:57 pm

If there’s one cute thing you need to see today, this is it.

Viral photo of man looking at date

An elderly man was photographed sitting in a McDonald’s, presumably with his date.

Here he is, looking lovingly at the woman sitting opposite him:

Photo via FB/Al Oliver Reyes Alonzo

On May 21, the photo was shared to Facebook by one Al Oliver Reyes Alonzo, who is from the Philippines.

His Facebook caption said:

Pagtanda natin, I’d still look at you like this.

(Let’s grow old I’d still look at you like this)

The post has since gone viral with over 80,000 shares.

Inspired couples to declare their love

In response to the photo, various people took to the comments section to declare their love for their partners.

So sweet.

This is the original Facebook post:

Top photo via FB/Al Oliver Reyes Alonzo.

