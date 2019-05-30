Eevee EZ-charm available for S$29.90 at Buzz convenience stores from May 30, 2019
In a collaboration between Pokemon and EZ-Link, Eevee EZ-Charms will be progressively available at Buzz convenience stores from May 30 onwards.
Each charm will cost S$29.90 and comes with no loaded value.
Here’s a closer look at the product.
You can locate Buzz convenience stores around the island here.
How to use
An EZ-Charm is basically an EZ-link card in the form of a trinket.
It functions the same way as regular EZ-link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.
However, note that most of these charms only have a three-year validity from your first top-up, after which they become a keychain.
Here are some other designs they have come up with in the past:
Top image by Mandy How
