Eevee EZ-charm available for S$29.90 at Buzz convenience stores from May 30, 2019

So cute.

Mandy How | May 27, 06:35 pm

In a collaboration between Pokemon and EZ-Link, Eevee EZ-Charms will be progressively available at Buzz convenience stores from May 30 onwards.

Photo by Mandy How

Each charm will cost S$29.90 and comes with no loaded value.

Here’s a closer look at the product.

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

You can locate Buzz convenience stores around the island here.

How to use

An EZ-Charm is basically an EZ-link card in the form of a trinket.

It functions the same way as regular EZ-link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.

However, note that most of these charms only have a three-year validity from your first top-up, after which they become a keychain.

Here are some other designs they have come up with in the past:

Top image by Mandy How

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

