Durian stall in Punggol sells Mao Shan Wang durians for S$14/kg, sells around 1,000 kg a day

That's a lot of durians.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 25, 11:02 pm

Durian Empire is a familiar name to those around the Punggol area, or just durian aficionados in general.

Here it is.

Image from Durian Empire

Here are the prices for their durians.

And here’s how popular they are.

A picture of them just announcing they were opening the next day drew this comment.

Perhaps.

Demand is insanely high

At the time of this article, the durians were already completely sold out.

Image taken by Zhangxin
Image taken by Zhangxin
Image taken by Zhangxin

In fact, it had apparently sold out by 7.35pm.

The stall is operated by a few friends who noticed a lack of durian stalls in Punggol.

Whatever deficit they were filling in for, the supply has been somewhat provided with the stall in 2018 apparently selling more than 1,000kg a day.

When asked by Mothership whether this was the case this year, the stall owner said it varied day by day, but it was mostly around there.

As durian season fully kicks into gear, that demand doesn’t appear to be going down anytime soon.

Address: 168 Punggol Field, Punggol Plaza B1 Atrium, Singapore 820168

Images by Zhangxin and Durian Empire

