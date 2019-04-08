Australia university evacuates 550 students from library due to “gas leak”, turns out to be durian

Durians are a rather polarising food item.

Some absolutely love it, others think it is the worst smelling thing ever.

One university in Australia might not be a real big fan right about now.

The University of Canberra Library’s Facebook page posted this rather worrying update on May 10, 2019.

It was particularly troubling as some suspected it might be a gas leak.

Alas, it came from a slightly more familiar source.

Here is the update.

In case you can’t read it, this is what it says.

“And we’re open! Thanks to everyone for evacuating so quickly and safely – about 550 people left the building in under 6 minutes. Fortunately the suspected gas leak turned out to be a part of a durian – the offending fruit has now been removed.”

According to a news update by the ACT Emergency Services Agency, firefighters were deployed to investigate the source of the smell.

HAZMAT crews also conducted atmospheric monitoring to ensure the area was safe.

Unfortunately, this experience seems to have soured the mighty durian’s reputation.

The library’s Facebook page temporarily changed their profile picture to this not-so-subtle reminder.

They also ended off their durian crusade with this final post, featuring an uncensored picture of the thorny perpetrator.

Surprisingly, this weird turn of events isn’t the first of its kind in Australia.

In April 2018, RMIT, a university in Melbourne had to evacuate, coincidentally, over 500 students for fears of a gas leak.

The police were called in as well.

It truly is, the king of fruits.

Image from University of Canberra