fbpx

Back
﻿

Pasir Ris woman showering in 17th storey bathroom sees drone hovering outside open window

Alfresco showering not safe at 17 floors above ground.

Belmont Lay | May 9, 11:58 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

A Pasir Ris resident called the police after seeing a drone flying outside her 17th storey bathroom window, which was left open, when she was taking a shower.

The incident was posted on Facebook on May 2, 2019.

At slow speed

The resident, Amelia Yeo, said she saw the airplane-shaped drone fly past her window several times.

It was about 50 to 100 metres away, and flying at a “relatively slow speed”.

She was showering at around 5pm at that time.

She said that her toilet window is always open as she lives on the 17th storey.

She added that she assumed there were no privacy issues as “nothing is directly outside it”.

The police confirmed that a report had been lodged.

In no-fly zone

According to The Straits Times, the area where the drone was sighted was within 5km of an airport or airbase, as listed on the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) website.

Flew back to condo

The last time Yeo saw the drone, she said it was heading towards Elias Green condominium.

It then flew back in the direction it had come from, which was towards Ris Grandeur condominium.

Drone operator nowhere to be found

Yeo lodged a police report and the Pasir Ris Neighbourhood Police Post.

Officers were immediately sent down to her place, she said.

The drone operator was nowhere to be found, officers told her, after they scoured the area.

Yeo wrote that the investigating officer had told her the drone flying was illegal on two counts.

It constituted an outrage of modesty and a breach of no-fly zone laws.

Yeo subsequently clarified in a comment on the original post that the police had told her that the case was reclassified as harassment and not outrage of modesty.

She added: “As for whether the drone managed to film anything else or invade anyone’s privacy, I do not know.”

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Halal Lanzhou hand-pulled beef noodles now available at Pasir Ris eatery

Delicious.

May 9, 12:26 pm

Domestic helper lies on FB about being mistreated, now prohibited from working in S'pore

She previously posted her complaint to a Facebook group.

May 9, 11:34 am

Academics won't be targeted by fake news law, says Ong Ye Kung

Ong spent much of his speech highlighting how POFMA would in no way stifle discourse in S'pore.

May 9, 10:58 am

Early morning thunderstorm in S'pore caused by 2 consecutive Sumatra squalls

Too bad it didn't happen on a weekend.

May 9, 10:15 am

S'pore Taekwondo Federation suspended, National Olympic Council to oversee SEA Games 2019 preparations

Athletes have hailed this latest development.

May 9, 12:43 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close