Pasir Ris woman showering in 17th storey bathroom sees drone hovering outside open window

A Pasir Ris resident called the police after seeing a drone flying outside her 17th storey bathroom window, which was left open, when she was taking a shower.

The incident was posted on Facebook on May 2, 2019.

At slow speed

The resident, Amelia Yeo, said she saw the airplane-shaped drone fly past her window several times.

It was about 50 to 100 metres away, and flying at a “relatively slow speed”.

She was showering at around 5pm at that time.

She said that her toilet window is always open as she lives on the 17th storey.

She added that she assumed there were no privacy issues as “nothing is directly outside it”.

The police confirmed that a report had been lodged.

In no-fly zone

According to The Straits Times, the area where the drone was sighted was within 5km of an airport or airbase, as listed on the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) website.

Flew back to condo

The last time Yeo saw the drone, she said it was heading towards Elias Green condominium.

It then flew back in the direction it had come from, which was towards Ris Grandeur condominium.

Drone operator nowhere to be found

Yeo lodged a police report and the Pasir Ris Neighbourhood Police Post.

Officers were immediately sent down to her place, she said.

The drone operator was nowhere to be found, officers told her, after they scoured the area.

Yeo wrote that the investigating officer had told her the drone flying was illegal on two counts.

It constituted an outrage of modesty and a breach of no-fly zone laws.

Yeo subsequently clarified in a comment on the original post that the police had told her that the case was reclassified as harassment and not outrage of modesty.

She added: “As for whether the drone managed to film anything else or invade anyone’s privacy, I do not know.”