Mahathir: M’sians must choose between dirty jobs with low wages or unemployment

Either work a low-paying, “dirty” job, or remain unemployed.

This was the thrust of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s statement on May 1, Labour Day, in response to comments that Malaysians workers found the pay for dirty, difficult and dangerous jobs unattractive, The Malay Mail reported.

Advertisement

Low pay better than no pay

Mahathir spoke to the press after the Labour Day celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

Said Mahathir:

“It is a low salary but if they don’t work, there’s no salary at all. They have to choose. If they work, they will still get a salary.”

Foreigners will take jobs from Malaysians if they do not work

Mahathir elaborated that if Malaysians chose not to work, foreign workers would take the jobs instead, resulting in an outflow of money from the country.

“If they don’t work, other people (foreign workers) will work. Our money flows out of the country. We become poor and the unemployed have no income. We can’t give free money like last time (under Barisan Nasional).”

Mahathir stated that the Malaysian government was aware of concerns about the influx of foreign workers into the country, The Malay Mail reported.

While action had been taken to restrict foreign workers to sectors that were unappealing to local workers, there are still many such workers because Malaysians rejected these jobs in the first place.

“…I must state that the presence of foreign workers in Malaysia is due to our own attitude ― refusing certain jobs even though we are capable of doing it. The opportunity is then grabbed by foreign workers. In the end, they become rich and we remain the same or become poor.”

Advertisement

Not government’s role to dictate pay levels in private sector

Mahathir reminded the audience that it was not the role of the government to compel employers in the private sector to pay higher wages for dirty jobs.

Rather, Malaysians should consider how taking up these jobs were good for the country.

Said Mahathir:

“We can’t compel (employers to pay more) but we have to remember, we work for the nation, to develop our country. If we don’t work, someone else will get our money and we will be at a loss.”

According to FMT, Mahathir said that the government aimed to ensure that at least one million workers were unionised in 2020.

He added that the government is in the process of amending labour laws to ensure that workers knew “their rights”.

Top image from Mahathir Mohamad Facebook