DHL personnel gets out of vehicle to piggback elderly man with walker across Middle Road

Delivery at its finest.

Belmont Lay | May 17, 04:45 pm

A DHL driver was caught on a dashboard camera video piggybacking an elderly man with a walker across a traffic junction around Bugis area.

The incident took place on May 17 at around 10:45am at Middle Road and Waterloo Street junction.

Got out vehicle to help

The traffic lights had apparently turned green and the driver stopped his vehicle to the side, got out, and offered assistance to the old man.

THe DHL personnel could be seen having a bit of difficulty getting the elderly man on his back initially.

But he managed to do so and crossed the road to safety swiftly with the walker in tow, as the car filming waited for the duo to get across before moving off.

Here is the video:

