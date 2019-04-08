Famous halal prawn noodle stall Deanna’s Kitchen opens 3rd outlet in Bedok North
Their prawn noodle has rave reviews.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
If you’re a fan of prawn noodles, this is for you.
Famous halal prawn noodle business Deanna’s Kitchen has opened a third outlet at Bedok North Street 2.
Deanna’s Kitchen has two other outlets — one in Toa Payoh and another in Jurong East.
If Deanna Kitchen sounds familiar, it’s because their halal prawn noodles have been met with great enthusiasm by Singaporeans.
Halal prawn mee in Toa Payoh has everyone raving about it, you can probably see why
Deanna’s Kitchen offers prawn noodles are full of seafood like clams, crayfish, and lobsters. This below is their Seafood Platter (S$39):
View this post on Instagram
We went over to @denisedeanna on Saturday! And we’ve been wanting to try the seafood platter since forever! So glad we finally did so!!! . When our platter came out, everyone was staring at us cause the bowl was legit huuuuuge! Haha I still can’t forget the taste, it wasn’t my first time trying her prawn noodles but oh my you can never get enough!! The broth is reaaallllyyyyy rich and so consistent every time I eat it! . You have clams (lotssss of ‘em), prawns, more & bigger prawns, crayfish and lobster!!!!! IT WAS SO SEDAP LA I SWEAR! You all know how much I love seafood, prawn noodles with so much seafood lagi! I think I could’ve finished allllll of these alone!! Definitely worth every penny 😋🤤 #deannaskitchen #halalprawnnoodles #hypxcryptkfoodieventures
And this is their Crayfish and Prawn Mee (S$13):
View this post on Instagram
020818 | An excuse to ‘singgah’ at @deannaskitchen.sg for some superb and steaming prawn noodle since I went to NUH for baby check up. Alhamdulillah for 20th wk and the company of a friend so far away in Jurong. Food so syiok that I tapau 4 more for my family to taste 🤤 #cosbilalaginakgijurong #deannakitchen #superbbroth #thankstothesisimetwhoofferedthe$4vouchers #mayubeblessedalwayssis
This is their Big Prawn and Clams Mee (S$9):
If you prefer your prawn mee to be just that, they also have regular prawn noodles that cost between S$4 and S$7.
View this post on Instagram
Noon Delights with cool downpour Prawn Noodle from Deana’s kitchen. Sip it slowly. #apple #iphonexsmax #iphonex #filterhefe #filterhefe #visionist #foodporn #prawn #noodle #asian #cuisine #deanaskitchen #bowl #hot #soup #lunch #noon #delights #chopsticks #food #chinesefood
Here is their full price list:
- Regular Prawn Mee: S$4
- Big Prawn Mee: S$7
- Clams and Prawn Mee: S$7
- Big Prawn and Clams Mee: S$9
- Very Big Prawn Mee: S$13
- Crayfish and Prawn Mee: S$13
- Seafood Platter: S$39
Very nice prawn soup without using pork
The business was started by husband and wife, Asri Ramli and Denise Chew in early June 2017.
When Denise married into Asri’s family and converted to Islam, she needed to find a way to make her favourite hae mee (prawn noodles) using halal ingredients.
After much experimentation, she finally achieved a dish of halal prawn noodles which had everyone raving.
Prawn noodles usually uses pork bones for the soup. At Deanna’s Kitchen, Chew uses prawn shells, anchovies, and dried shrimps and boils them for more than three hours.
The broth is also seasoned with soy sauce and fried shallots.
Deanna’s Kitchen is a hit among customers with a rating of 4.9/5 stars on Facebook, culled from 259 reviews.
Seems like customers appreciate the generous portions and great-tasting soup.
If you would like to try Deanna’s Kitchen, you can visit them at:
- 129 Bedok North Street 2, Mukmin Restaurant, Singapore 460129 (map)
- 214 Jurong East Street 21, Padi Emas Coffeshop, Singapore 600214 (map)
- 127 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #02-25, Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre, Singapore 310127 (map)
Shortened operating hours during Ramadan 2019
Do note that Deanna Kitchen’s Toa Payoh outlet is currently closed until May 13, 2019 to facilitate the opening of their Bedok outlet.
Additionally, their opening hours will be shortened during Ramadan. More details can be found in this Facebook post below:
Top images via Instagram users @lin.emon.7 and @hypxcryptk
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.