Heroic ‘pestbusting’ woman wages war against countless cockroaches at HDB void deck

In the world, there are two responses in the face of adversity — fight or flight.

And one middle-aged lady clearly chose fight.

A hero among us

A video on Facebook page All Singapore Stuff on May 30, 2019 by a user named Mirza showed the void deck of an unnamed HDB estate littered with cockroaches.

This scene was likely filmed after a bout of fumigation, as some of the cockroaches could be seen lying still, probably dead after the gassing.

Not all the cockroaches were dead though, and many were still scurrying around, very much alive, on the floor.

One woman, however, apparently decided to take matters into her own hands.

Decked out in a bright dress with her weapon of choice, a can of insecticide, the woman was filmed relentlessly spraying the ground.

She was also holding onto a plastic bag while carrying out the destruction, leading one to think that maybe she might have been sidetracked on her way home from grocery shopping.

In the background, Mirza can be heard cheering the woman on:

“Attack them, attack them! It’s everywhere, attack them!”

Although many of us would likely have screamed and ran away at the sight, the lady was fearless.

The cockroaches scuttling very close to her feet did not seem to faze her at all.

At one point, a cockroach might have climbed onto the lady’s foot, and she proceeds to stomp on the ground and flick her sandal off, sending one cockroach flying.

Mirza even refers to her as a “pestbuster”.

Cockroaches swept away

However, the brave woman eventually had to halt her massacre.

The video cuts to a man talking to her and gesturing to the nearby rubbish chute.

It is not clear where the man is from or what he is saying, but Mirza continues to film the scene, adding his own commentary:

“Cannot, cannot, auntie you see. The guy is stopping from you doing that. Ahh, you see, the guy is scolding her, “Don’t do that, don’t do that, don’t be a hero.” Haiyah.”

The video ends with another worker arriving to sweep the pests away.

You all know who to call for any pest control issues from now on.

You can watch the full video here, with Mirza’s commentary:

Top photo from All Singapore Stuff / FB