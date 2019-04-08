People are now putting cockroaches on their faces because internet challenge
No!!!
Internet challenges can be all fun and cute:
Cat owners are dialling their pet’s paws & hearing them meow in latest internet challenge
People sitting on top of one another while facing camera is final viral trend/ challenge of 2018
Creative Thais & M’sians recreate viral social media challenge with unique Asian flavour
Until they are not.
On April 20, 2019, a Facebook user known as Alex Aung posted a photo of himself with a cockroach on his face:
His caption read:
“new challenge
Can you do this 😊
As it turns out, people can, and will actually do it.
Here are some photos posted in the comments section of Aung’s post:
This looks like a fake cockroach, and we actually hope it is:
Another girl followed suit, although it was not specified if she was actually doing it for the cockroach challenge.
Another challenger even put eight cockroaches on her face:
The critters you see in the photos are American Cockroaches, commonly found in Singapore and regarded as pests.
Adults can grow up to 35 to 40 mm in length — one of the largest species of pest cockroaches.
Top image via Alex Aung and Hnin Wai Wai Moe/Facebook
