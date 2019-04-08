People are now putting cockroaches on their faces because internet challenge

Internet challenges can be all fun and cute:

Until they are not.

On April 20, 2019, a Facebook user known as Alex Aung posted a photo of himself with a cockroach on his face:

His caption read:

“new challenge

Can you do this 😊

As it turns out, people can, and will actually do it.

Here are some photos posted in the comments section of Aung’s post:

This looks like a fake cockroach, and we actually hope it is:

Another girl followed suit, although it was not specified if she was actually doing it for the cockroach challenge.

Another challenger even put eight cockroaches on her face:

The critters you see in the photos are American Cockroaches, commonly found in Singapore and regarded as pests.

Adults can grow up to 35 to 40 mm in length — one of the largest species of pest cockroaches.

Top image via Alex Aung and Hnin Wai Wai Moe/Facebook