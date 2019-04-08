fbpx

People are now putting cockroaches on their faces because internet challenge

No!!!

Mandy How | May 6, 06:40 pm

Internet challenges can be all fun and cute:

Cat owners are dialling their pet’s paws & hearing them meow in latest internet challenge

People sitting on top of one another while facing camera is final viral trend/ challenge of 2018

Creative Thais & M’sians recreate viral social media challenge with unique Asian flavour

Until they are not.

On April 20, 2019, a Facebook user known as Alex Aung posted a photo of himself with a cockroach on his face:

Photo via Alex Aung/Facebook

His caption read:

“new challenge
Can you do this 😊

As it turns out, people can, and will actually do it.

Here are some photos posted in the comments section of Aung’s post:

Photo via Hnin Wai Wai Moe

This looks like a fake cockroach, and we actually hope it is:

Photo via Last Queen
Photo via Hpu Hpu Hpu

Another girl followed suit, although it was not specified if she was actually doing it for the cockroach challenge.

Another challenger even put eight cockroaches on her face:

The critters you see in the photos are American Cockroaches, commonly found in Singapore and regarded as pests.

Adults can grow up to 35 to 40 mm in length — one of the largest species of pest cockroaches.

Top image via Alex Aung and Hnin Wai Wai Moe/Facebook 

