Taiwanese brewed-to-order bubble tea chain opening May 14, 2019 at [email protected]
Another brand to try.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Bubble tea lovers can rejoice as yet another brand joins the scene.
Located at [email protected], Taichung’s CHICHA San Chen (吃茶三千) is set to open its flagship store to the public on May 14, 2019.
With over 200 outlets in Taiwan and China, the brand claims that each beverage is “individually prepared on the spot”, all within two minutes.
Six tea varieties
A total of six tea varieties will be available at CHICHA San Chen.
They are Green tea and Black tea, Cassia Black tea, High Mountain Pouchong tea, Osmanthus Oolong tea, and Dong Ding Oolong tea.
Besides the tea base, customers can also choose another flavour profile for their drink, such as tropical, honey, or creamy.
View this post on Instagram
［台中·南屯］ / 高級版的喫茶小舖 #吃茶三千 紅磚牆和玻璃屋的造型好美 內部裝潢也很有質感✨ #國王珍珠奶茶 輪到我時波霸賣完了 所以多等了近二十分鐘 剛出爐的波霸還溫熱 碰到微冰的飲料變得Q彈 奶味沒有蓋過茶香 口感順口好喝～ #水仙桂花蜜 以烏龍茶為基底 糖度冰塊採店裡的黃金比例 帶有桂花香而且不死甜 茶不苦澀 帶點回甘 很適合炎熱的夏天！ / 👉國王珍珠奶茶💲95 👉水仙桂花蜜💲80 / 吃茶三千（大英概念店） 📍地址|台中市南屯區大英街607號 ☎️（04）2328-5535 ⏰營業時間|10:00-22:00 🚫公休日|無公休 🔍 #圈呸吃台中 #圈呸吃西區 / #台中美食 #南屯美食 #tasty #foodie #foodgasm #popdaily #FoodieTaiwan #TagsForLikes #yummy #amazing #instagood #photooftheday #sweet #tasty #foodie #foodgasm #popdaily
Each creation is then topped with either coconut jelly or caramel-flavoured bubbles (that’s what they’re calling the pearls, we think).
According to them, the bubbles are 1.5 times bigger than standard size.
Prices start from S$3.50 per cup.
Tea appreciation counter
Besides bubble tea, there is also a tea appreciation counter for customers to taste Taiwan’s Lishan Qingxin Oolong tea in five different roast levels.
CHICHA San Chen will also sell loose leaf tea cannisters, tea bags, and tea gift sets.
Address: [email protected], 313 Orchard Road #03-41 , Singapore 238895
Opening Hours: 10am-10pm, daily
Top image via CHICHA San Chen Singapore
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.