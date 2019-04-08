Bubble tea lovers can rejoice as yet another brand joins the scene.

Located at [email protected], Taichung’s CHICHA San Chen (吃茶三千) is set to open its flagship store to the public on May 14, 2019.

With over 200 outlets in Taiwan and China, the brand claims that each beverage is “individually prepared on the spot”, all within two minutes.

Six tea varieties

A total of six tea varieties will be available at CHICHA San Chen.

They are Green tea and Black tea, Cassia Black tea, High Mountain Pouchong tea, Osmanthus Oolong tea, and Dong Ding Oolong tea.

Besides the tea base, customers can also choose another flavour profile for their drink, such as tropical, honey, or creamy.

Each creation is then topped with either coconut jelly or caramel-flavoured bubbles (that’s what they’re calling the pearls, we think).

According to them, the bubbles are 1.5 times bigger than standard size.

Prices start from S$3.50 per cup.

Tea appreciation counter

Besides bubble tea, there is also a tea appreciation counter for customers to taste Taiwan’s Lishan Qingxin Oolong tea in five different roast levels.

CHICHA San Chen will also sell loose leaf tea cannisters, tea bags, and tea gift sets.

Address: [email protected], 313 Orchard Road #03-41 , Singapore 238895

Opening Hours: 10am-10pm, daily

Top image via CHICHA San Chen Singapore