Charges against NUS student who filmed children in toilet withdrawn because he needs mental help

In response to the now high-profile National University of Singapore (NUS) Eusoff Hall shower filming case, a comprehensive list of all the Board of Discipline’s cases from 2015 to 2018 has been shared online.

One of these was a case of a student who reportedly filmed children in a toilet on multiple occasions in 2015.

Charges withdrawn because of mental treatment

In response to queries from CNA, the police said the incidents happened in a shopping mall toilet over two consecutive days in 2015.

The offender was caught red-handed on the second day.

The charges against him were, however, withdrawn as directed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers after considering his mental health and past records.

The offender’s medical report showed that he needed mental treatment and it would be better for him to continue his treatment at the Institute of Mental Health. According to the police, as quoted in CNA, “sending him to jail would not be helpful”.

The police added that the offender did not have any prior offending history and has remained crime-free since.

24-month conditional warning & S$1,000 fine

The offender was fined S$1,000, suspended for two semesters and given an official reprimand from NUS.

He was also given a 24-month conditional warning by NUS and had to go for counselling and psychological assessment.

He did not repeat his offence during the two-year period.

Meanwhile, NUS has convened its review committee looking into its current disciplinary framework regarding sexual offences, in the hopes of better dealing with future cases after Monica Baey’s case went public and sparked an outrage.

