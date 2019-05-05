5 poor cats allegedly thrown out at night in Redhill HDB estate

Five cats were found abandoned in Redhill HDB estate with their cage.

Allegedly abandoned at night

According to the Facebook page Cats of Redhill, the cats were allegedly abandoned on May 26 night, between 9pm and 10pm.

Four white cats and one grey-white cat were found between block 96B and 91 at Henderson Road.

A trolley bag was seen next to the cage, although it is unclear if the bag was thrown out with the cats.

The rescuers wrote that they will be making a report to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

Not the only abandonment case in May

In the comments section, the rescuers also added that they have rescued 11 other cats in the Henderson, Bukit Merah and Lengkok Bahru area, in May alone.

They also highlighted three ways that one can give their cats away responsibly if they are no longer able to care for them.

Original post:

Top image via Cats of Redhill/Facebook