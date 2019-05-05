fbpx

Back
﻿

5 poor cats allegedly thrown out at night in Redhill HDB estate

:(

Mandy How | May 27, 02:28 pm

Events

Upsurge

Five cats were found abandoned in Redhill HDB estate with their cage.

Photo via Cats of Redhill/Facebook

Allegedly abandoned at night

According to the Facebook page Cats of Redhill, the cats were allegedly abandoned on May 26 night, between 9pm and 10pm.

Four white cats and one grey-white cat were found between block 96B and 91 at Henderson Road.

Photo via Cats of Redhill/Facebook
Photo via Cats of Redhill/Facebook

A trolley bag was seen next to the cage, although it is unclear if the bag was thrown out with the cats.

Photo via Cats of Redhill/Facebook
Photo via Cats of Redhill/Facebook

The rescuers wrote that they will be making a report to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

Not the only abandonment case in May

In the comments section, the rescuers also added that they have rescued 11 other cats in the Henderson, Bukit Merah and Lengkok Bahru area, in May alone.

They also highlighted three ways that one can give their cats away responsibly if they are no longer able to care for them.

Original post:

Top image via Cats of Redhill/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Shanmugam: M'sia's govt appealed 3 times in 1 year for S'pore not to hang its citizens

Singapore does not go easy on its own citizens, let alone Malaysians.

May 27, 12:26 pm

Japan Rail launches Mickey Mouse Shinkansen in Kyushu

Woohoo.

May 27, 12:14 pm

Sam Willows band members bidding each other farewell on Instagram

No more...?

May 27, 12:06 pm

Litterbug in S'pore fined S$300 for leaving rubber band behind

Taking littering very seriously.

May 27, 10:48 am

The Jim Jefferies Show takes stab at reporting on civil liberties in S'pore, provides sympathetic take

It is a commentary on Singapore and the United States.

May 27, 01:56 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close