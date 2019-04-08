fbpx

Back
﻿

Cafe in Ireland supposedly adds 15% surcharge to bill for screaming children

Interesting if true.

Tanya Ong | May 5, 11:53 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

One cafe in Dublin, Ireland, has had enough of noisy children.

On May 5, The White Moose Cafe announced that they would be implementing a “screaming child tax” for the “benefit of both staff and customers”.

15 per cent surcharge

According to their Facebook post, a 15 per cent surcharge will be applied to the bill if they notice that “your child is screaming”.

Apparently, an additional 10 per cent will be added for every further screaming child in the group.

However, the charge will supposedly be capped at four children, in which case the entire group will be asked to leave.

“We trust you understand our position,” they added.

Cafe known for being tongue-in-cheek

It is unclear if this policy will actually be implemented, given that the cafe is known for its snarky, tongue-in-cheek responses to issues.

For instance, this is what they had to say about breastfeeding in their cafe, as stated in their menu:

Contrary to popular belief, breastfeeding is allowed in our café. There is a corkage charge payable of €5 for one breast or a special deal of €7.50 for two. You can’t be bringing in your own milk when we have perfectly good milk here for sale.

And their food being cooked-to-order:

All our food is cooked to order. This can take time. If you want fast food, there’s a McDonalds in Phibsborough village. I wouldn’t advise going there as you may be eaten alive by some local zombies.

People supportive of new policy

Following the “screaming child tax” announcement, however, several commenters expressed their support for this move:

One person had a perfectly legit question, though:

Here is their Facebook post:

Top photo via FB/White Moose Cafe

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Zoe Tay reprises "Unbeatables" role, does dice stacking trick at Star Search 2019 auditions

Still got it.

May 5, 10:52 am

We watched Heng Swee Keat's 47-minute May Day Rally speech to see if he can rouse unions

Heng quoted Lee Kuan Yew -- and roused the crowd.

May 5, 04:56 am

32-year-old American recreated more photographs his dad took in S’pore almost 30 years ago

It's been a while.

May 4, 11:05 pm

Japanese footwear brand Onitsuka Tiger having up to 60% off at Changi City Point

Can consider if you like this brand.

May 4, 09:58 pm

Taekwondo guys & gym staff get into fierce brawl at mall, taekwondo guys mysteriously fall over after fight

Fierce...for a while.

May 4, 09:49 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close