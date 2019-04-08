Cafe in Ireland supposedly adds 15% surcharge to bill for screaming children

One cafe in Dublin, Ireland, has had enough of noisy children.

On May 5, The White Moose Cafe announced that they would be implementing a “screaming child tax” for the “benefit of both staff and customers”.

15 per cent surcharge

According to their Facebook post, a 15 per cent surcharge will be applied to the bill if they notice that “your child is screaming”.

Apparently, an additional 10 per cent will be added for every further screaming child in the group.

However, the charge will supposedly be capped at four children, in which case the entire group will be asked to leave.

“We trust you understand our position,” they added.

Cafe known for being tongue-in-cheek

It is unclear if this policy will actually be implemented, given that the cafe is known for its snarky, tongue-in-cheek responses to issues.

For instance, this is what they had to say about breastfeeding in their cafe, as stated in their menu:

Contrary to popular belief, breastfeeding is allowed in our café. There is a corkage charge payable of €5 for one breast or a special deal of €7.50 for two. You can’t be bringing in your own milk when we have perfectly good milk here for sale.

And their food being cooked-to-order:

All our food is cooked to order. This can take time. If you want fast food, there’s a McDonalds in Phibsborough village. I wouldn’t advise going there as you may be eaten alive by some local zombies.

People supportive of new policy

Following the “screaming child tax” announcement, however, several commenters expressed their support for this move:

One person had a perfectly legit question, though:

Here is their Facebook post:

