5 colourful, themed cafes within walking distance of Siam Square One to rest your feet at

Plenty of Singaporeans flock to Bangkok every year to get their fill of eating, shopping and sight-seeing.

In recent years, the busy city is gearing towards the “cafe culture”, as bigger, better, and more unique cafes pop up all around.

We’ve come up with a list of five colourful cafes that are all within walking distance of Siam Square One, with the furthest cafe being an 18-minute walk away.

1. Sretsis Parlour

Opened in 2017, Stretsis Parlour is located on the 2nd floor of Central Embassy.

With the tagline “Serving fantasy on a plate”, delicious confectioneries, exquisite teas, and whimsical latte art await you at this fairytale-themed cafe.

You’re even allowed to purchase any of the cafe ware if you happen to take a liking to it.

The main draw of Stretsis Parlour’s menu has to be their coffees, where you can pay 100 baht (S$4.30) extra to get intricately detailed latte art.

The cafe also comes up with new latte art designs throughout the year, so expect to be surprised when you’re there.

To top it all off, there is even a pink room that is fashioned like the bedroom of Marie Antoinette at the back of the first floor:

However, as this is the furthest cafe (18-minute walk from Siam Square One) on the list, we suggest making your way over there when you’re not starving yet, and doing some exploring on the way.

If you’re lazy to walk, it’s two train stops away from Siam BTS station.

Address: Central Embassy, Level 2, 1031 Ploenchit Rd, Lumpini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok

Phone Number: +66 02 160 5875

Opening Hours: 10am – 8pm daily

Nearest Train Station: BTS Phloen Chit



2. Pink Planter Cafe

Located on the third floor of Matchbox in Siam Square, Pink Planter Cafe is a pink-themed cafe that serves ice cream and beverages amidst tropical decor.

Here are some photo ideas you can adopt when you pop by:

Sweet.

Address: 428 Siam Square Soi 7 Bangkok, Thailand

Phone Number: +66 86 757 3968

Opening Hours: 11am – 8pm daily

Nearest Train Station: BTS Siam

3. Mermaid Castle Cafe

Opened in 2017, The Mermaid Castle Cafe is a four storey dining/lifestyle concept that allows visitors to eat, shop and even get their nails done amidst mermaid-inspired interiors:

Food items include cupcakes, waffles, frappes and more:

Besides this, most people pop by to take novelty photos with the cafe’s mermaid tail blankets:

There’s also plenty of whimsical merchandise on sale that will charm both the young and young-at-heart:

Address: 238 Siam Square Soi 2, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

Telephone: +66 93 982 4022

Opening Hours: 12pm – 9pm daily

Nearest Train Station: In between BTS Siam and National Stadium BTS

4. Pixie Dust Cafe

Pixie Dust Cafe is a pastel cafe located inside Daddy and the Muscle Academy, a clothing store at Siam Square.

Just a five-minute walk from BTS Siam station, Pixie Dust Cafe serves 80’s inspired, Tumblr-looking cakes, drinks and goodies:

Besides food, the interior of the cafe is painted in bright pink and green and decorated with quirky trinkets, making for great photos:

Address: Siam Square Soi 2 Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

Telephone: +66 93 326 2645

Opening Hours: 12pm – 9pm daily

Nearest Train Station: BTS Siam

5. Cintage Shop

Cintage Shop is a three-in-one space consisting of a clothing store, cafe, and nail salon.

The space gives off a youthful, “ulzzang” vibe, from the style of the clothes being retailed at the first floor to the mini ball pit at the cafe on the second floor:

At the cafe, food and drinks are served with floats:

You can also get your nails done at Bonnie.studio, with gel manicures starting at a mere 200 baht (S$8.50):

Address: Siam Square Soi 6, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

Opening Hours: 12pm – 8pm daily

Nearest Train Station: BTS Siam station

Top image courtesy of karenteo10, vietyanachloe, sunah_c, syj_iiona, 7polar on Instagram