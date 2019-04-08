fbpx

Back
﻿

Bubble tea with pearl night lamp available for S$16, ships to S’pore

Cute.

Mandy How | May 2, 02:46 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

If drinking bubble tea is not enough for you, you can now have bubble tea furniture as well.

American retail site Smoko sells the Pearl Boba Tea Ambient Light for USD12, which is roughly S$16.

Here are some photos of the product:

Image via Smoko

Its dimensions are 12.7cm x 7.62cm x 7.62cm.

Image via Smoko
Image via Smoko

The device is battery-operated:

Image via Smoko

If you’re using it as a night lamp, it automatically turns off after an hour.

It can also also be used to decorate your desk.

Image via Smoko

Note that is is a pre-order item, and orders will only be shipped out around June 18.

However, pre-ordering it will get you a 30 per cent discount, as the item is usually priced at USD16 (S$21.77).

Besides bubble tea, the shop also has dumplings and dinosaurs as lamps:

Image via Smoko
Image via Smoko

You can browse the shop here.

Top image via smokonow.com

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore photographer shoots Pearl Bank Apartments as it empties out & is no more

And it is done after 43 years.

May 2, 02:27 pm

Thousands of fish dead around Lim Chu Kang jetty likely due to warm temperatures & low oxygen

Four to five fish farms reported losses of around S$3,000 to S$4,000 each.

May 2, 12:42 pm

Honestbee reportedly fires CEO after suspending operations in 4 countries & cutting 10% of staff

The remaining co-founder heads the engineering department.

May 2, 12:14 pm

Car brakes hard as child on kick scooter dashes onto Sembawang road unsupervised behind adult

Almost an A&E case.

May 2, 11:52 am

SilkAir launches direct flights between S'pore & Busan, South Korea

Kamsahamnida, SilkAir.

May 2, 11:36 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close