Bubble tea with pearl night lamp available for S$16, ships to S’pore

If drinking bubble tea is not enough for you, you can now have bubble tea furniture as well.

American retail site Smoko sells the Pearl Boba Tea Ambient Light for USD12, which is roughly S$16.

Here are some photos of the product:

Its dimensions are 12.7cm x 7.62cm x 7.62cm.

The device is battery-operated:

If you’re using it as a night lamp, it automatically turns off after an hour.

It can also also be used to decorate your desk.

Note that is is a pre-order item, and orders will only be shipped out around June 18.

However, pre-ordering it will get you a 30 per cent discount, as the item is usually priced at USD16 (S$21.77).

Besides bubble tea, the shop also has dumplings and dinosaurs as lamps:

You can browse the shop here.

Top image via smokonow.com