Hawker stall in Sengkang called “Buey Tahan See-Food” sells yong tau foo & lok lok from S$4

Not really the yong tau foo you eat when you are on a diet.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 1, 02:15 pm

Foodie Singaporeans might appreciate the punny and colloquial name of a new stall called ‘Buey Tahan See-Food’.

Lok Lok & Yong Tau Foo

Buey Tahan See-Food is a hawker stall at Anchorvale Crescent in Sengkang that opened for business on May 1, 2019.

The stall sells yong tau foo and Lok Lok, a Malaysian roadside skewered snack that can be dipped in sauces.

Photo via Buey Tahan See-Food Facebook page

Prices & ingredients

There are a few combinations you can choose and order at the stall.

The cheapest combination is priced at S$4, which consists of six plain skewers and a bowl of noodles.

You can also choose a mix of coloured skewers with a bowl of noodles at a price of S$4.50.

Photo via Buey Tahan See-Food Facebook page

There are more than 18 types of ingredients at the stall which includes tempura prawn, seaweed chicken, scallop cake, enoki mushrooms and more.

Halal certification pending

According to their promotional posts, the business uses halal-certified items and ingredients only, and the stall is applying for halal certification “soon”.

Photo via Buey Tahan See-Food Facebook page

Looks promising.

Details

Location: 338 Anchorvale Crescent S540338
Opening hours: 7am to 9pm daily

You can find out more here:

Top photo collage from Buey Tahan See-Food Facebook page

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

