Carrie Wong’s boyfriend Boris Lin releases public statement, asks Ian Fang to stop coming between them

Following the leak of explicit Instagram messages between them on May 14, local stars Carrie Wong and Ian Fang have apologised.

In her statement, Wong also mentioned that she is grateful to her boyfriend, Taiwanese model Boris Lin, for his trust.

One day later, following an online skirmish involving actor Lawrence Wong, Lin publicly commented that he would always be on Wong’s side.

The Celebrity Agency (TCA), the agency who manages Mediacorp’s stars, have confirmed that Fang and Wong have made a police report over the exposure of their private messages.

Even though TCA added that the stars involved in the scandal will not be releasing any more statements, Lin has separately released a statement on his Instagram account on Saturday morning, May 18, 2019.

Lin is currently represented by a lawyer.

Here’s a translation of his statement:

[Public statement] Mr Boris Lin, client of Lawyer Lin Tian Cai from Dentons Taiwan law firm, has released a statement as follows: According to him: [ We are doing well, thank you everyone! Seeing how things have turned out, it is my duty to let everyone know, I feel that I wasn’t with my other half when she needed me. I have not done enough, and I have not done well, for my other half. Mr Fang and my other half have been good friends all along, and they often speak in jest, sometimes using words that are unfiltered and candid. On this matter, I feel that besides some of Mr Fang’s bolder speech and actions, my other half has done nothing wrong. I hope that after this matter, Mr Fang can stop trying to come between us, as well as respect his friends and the life that he has. Thank you to the members of the public for their concern. Your support is our biggest source of motivation to continue this journey. This case has now become a matter for the law, and I’m afraid those found guilty of disseminating the videos will be sentenced to imprisonment of up to two years. For leaking personal information, one will face imprisonment of up to five years. We feel bad for wasting so much of the media’s resources. Thank you for Mediacorp’s help, and once again, thank you for everyone, we are doing well.] As above. To remind everyone, those who spread and make statements that are defamatory will also face imprisonment of up to a year. For spreading such nature of texts and images, the jail term can go up to two years. Hope that this matter can come to rest now. Lastly, thank you Lawrence for your understanding.

Thank you everyone for your concern.

Along with this statement, Lin’s Instagram account, which was previously private, is now accessible to everyone.

His latest feed consistently displays a number of photos featuring Wong and himself.

Top image via Boris Lin’s Instagram