Carrie Wong’s boyfriend Boris Lin releases public statement, asks Ian Fang to stop coming between them
He also thanked members of public for their concern.
Following the leak of explicit Instagram messages between them on May 14, local stars Carrie Wong and Ian Fang have apologised.
S’pore stars Carrie Wong & Ian Fang apologise after explicit texts exposed
In her statement, Wong also mentioned that she is grateful to her boyfriend, Taiwanese model Boris Lin, for his trust.
One day later, following an online skirmish involving actor Lawrence Wong, Lin publicly commented that he would always be on Wong’s side.
Carrie Wong publicly apologises to Lawrence Wong on Instagram, alleged boyfriend Boris Lin comments
The Celebrity Agency (TCA), the agency who manages Mediacorp’s stars, have confirmed that Fang and Wong have made a police report over the exposure of their private messages.
New wave of WhatsApp messages leaked even as police report made by Carrie Wong & Ian Fang
Even though TCA added that the stars involved in the scandal will not be releasing any more statements, Lin has separately released a statement on his Instagram account on Saturday morning, May 18, 2019.
［公開聲明］ 大成台灣律師事務所林天財律師代當事人林柏澍先生聲明如下： 茲據當事人林柏澍先生委稱： 「我們很好，謝謝大家！ 事到如今，我覺得我有義務向大家說明，我認為，當我另一半需要我時，我並不在她的身旁。我為我的另一半做得實在不夠多、也不夠好。 方先生與我的另一半本來就是很要好的朋友，說話時常開玩笑，有時用詞比較率性， 在整件事情上，我認為，除了方先生在一些言行上較為主動外，我的另一半並沒有做錯任何事情。 希望在這件事情過後，方先生可以不要再試著介入我們的感情，並且尊重自身的生活及身邊的朋友。 謝謝社會大眾對我們的關心，你們的支持，是我們走下去的最大力量。此事已進入司法程序，散布、轉載影片資訊者，恐將受到最高兩年以下有期徒刑；洩露他人個資者，亦恐將受到最高五年以下有期徒刑。 浪費這麼多媒體資源，我們於心不安。 謝謝新傳媒的幫助，也再次謝謝大家，我們很好。」 以上。 在此也提醒大家 意圖散布於眾，而指摘或傳述足以毀損他人名譽之事者，為誹謗罪，最高可處一年以下有期徒刑。 散布文字、圖畫犯前項之罪者，可處兩年以下有期徒刑。 希望此事件可以告一段落。 最後 謝謝Lawrence的諒解 謝謝大家對我們的關心
Lin is currently represented by a lawyer.
Here’s a translation of his statement:
[Public statement]
Mr Boris Lin, client of Lawyer Lin Tian Cai from Dentons Taiwan law firm, has released a statement as follows:
According to him:
[ We are doing well, thank you everyone!
Seeing how things have turned out, it is my duty to let everyone know, I feel that I wasn’t with my other half when she needed me. I have not done enough, and I have not done well, for my other half.
Mr Fang and my other half have been good friends all along, and they often speak in jest, sometimes using words that are unfiltered and candid.
On this matter, I feel that besides some of Mr Fang’s bolder speech and actions, my other half has done nothing wrong.
I hope that after this matter, Mr Fang can stop trying to come between us, as well as respect his friends and the life that he has.
Thank you to the members of the public for their concern. Your support is our biggest source of motivation to continue this journey.
This case has now become a matter for the law, and I’m afraid those found guilty of disseminating the videos will be sentenced to imprisonment of up to two years. For leaking personal information, one will face imprisonment of up to five years.
We feel bad for wasting so much of the media’s resources. Thank you for Mediacorp’s help, and once again, thank you for everyone, we are doing well.] As above.
To remind everyone, those who spread and make statements that are defamatory will also face imprisonment of up to a year.
For spreading such nature of texts and images, the jail term can go up to two years.
Hope that this matter can come to rest now.
Lastly, thank you Lawrence for your understanding.
Thank you everyone for your concern.
More couple photos
Along with this statement, Lin’s Instagram account, which was previously private, is now accessible to everyone.
His latest feed consistently displays a number of photos featuring Wong and himself.
Top image via Boris Lin’s Instagram
