Boon Lay neighbours decorate corridor for Hari Raya to showcase kampung spirit

They even got traditional oil lamps.

Fasiha Nazren | May 26, 04:23 pm

Good neighbours do things like lending cups of sugar and looking out for each other’s homes when they are away.

Decorate corridor together

Great neighbours go a step further.

Take Shaieful Azan and his neighbours for example.

On May 18, Azan tweeted a set of photos of his corridor, decorated together with his wife Aifa and their neighbours Sabri and Juliana.

The tweet has since received nearly 7,000 retweets and over 8,000 likes.

Here’s a closer look at their shared corridor:

Photo courtesy of Shaieful Azan
Photo courtesy of Shaieful Azan

Kampung spirit theme

The pair of neighbours have been decorating their shared corridor for the past two years.

This year, the theme of their corridor is kampung spirit.

Speaking to Mothership, Azan shared that it only took them one night to put up the decoration:

“We spent a night until midnight to put up the decoration and then other days were spent just adding small details to make them look neat and presentable.”

Only spent S$20 this year

The neighbours only spent S$20 this year on the fence and the pelita lamp, a traditional oil lamp popular in Malaysian villages that are typically lit on the last 10 nights of Ramadan.

They also reused items from last year’s decoration, such as the plants, fairy lights and ketupat-shaped lights, which came to a total of S$150.

Neighbours amazed

And it’s not just Twitter users who were amazed by their hard work, their neighbours took notice of it too.

They were so amazed by the decor and their teamwork, their other neighbours thought they were good friends prior to being neighbours:

“They were in awe at both the beautiful decor and at how we collaborated with each other. They thought that we were families or were close friends before moving in.”

MP visited them this morning

Even member of parliament for West Coast GRC, Patrick Tay, was there to join in the fun.

Tay visited the pair in the morning, complimented them, gave roses to the ladies.

And invited them to be volunteers.

Lucky to be neighbours

Volunteering or not, it seems this tradition is here to stay for years to come.

“We both love decorating our own houses, so why not we put our heads together to decorate our exterior as well? We were thankful that we could agree on each others’ thoughts and ideas and came up with a beautiful decor for our common corridor.”

Top image from @shflazn’s Twitter page and Patrick Tay’s Facebook page

