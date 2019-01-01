fbpx

LTA investigates S’pore BMW driver seen swapping car plates at Johor petrol station

The Hyundai owner made a report.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 27, 05:15 pm

A Facebook post about a Singaporean driver seen swapping car plates in Malaysia has spread far and wide.

It has gone viral enough to catch the attention of the authorities.

The post was shared more than 6,000 times and the driver’s summon records for speed driving were also uncovered.

S’pore BMW driver allegedly swapped car plates to evade fines in M’sia

LTA investigates

According to Today, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is now looking into the matter.

The BMW driver was found using the car plate that belongs to a Hyundai Elantra.

The Hyundai owner has also made a report to the authority.

Possible jail term

No cases have been made against Singaporean drivers about using false car plates in Johor Bahru so far, according to the police deputy chief, Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din, who spoke to The Straits Times.

In Singapore, those caught displaying false number plates can face a maximum fine of S$5,000 and jail of up to a year.

Top photo collage from LTA and SG Road Vigilante – SGR

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

