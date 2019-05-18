fbpx

S’pore BMW driver allegedly swapped car plates to evade fines in M’sia

Yikes.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 20, 10:58 am

A Facebook post by SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on May 18, 2019, alerted members of the public to a man who has allegedly been swapping car plates to evade summons in Malaysia.

Caught red-handed

A series of photos showed a man in swapping the car plate on the back of a gold-coloured BMW at a Petron petrol station.

The car plate number originally started with ‘SLX’ but was later swapped to a yellow car plate instead.

The post found on the Land Transport Authority (LTA) e-payment portal, One Motoring, that the yellow car plate actually belonged to a Hyundai while the original was from a BMW.

Outstanding summon

The yellow number plate has two outstanding summons, both for speeding, in Malaysia, one in July 2017 and the other more recent one, on May 18, 2019.

Furthermore, the BMW number plate appears to have been repainted recently.

It was apparently caught speeding on camera with the Hyundai number plate on two occasions.

However, a commenter shared that the summons were both cleared afterwards.

Image by Ian Clover Amos Asher.

Nonetheless, using a false car plate is against the law.

In Singapore, those caught displaying false number plates can face a maximum fine of S$5,000 and jail of up to a year.

Top photo collage from SG Road Vigilante – SGR

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

