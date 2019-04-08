Snatch thief in Yishun allegedly robs blind tissue seller of earnings
The thief supposedly got away.
A blind tissue seller at Yishun was allegedly robbed on April 30, 2019.
This was according to a Facebook post by one Jessica Vincent on May 1, who claimed that a woman snatched the bag of the tissue seller and ran off.
Apparently, the bag contained her earnings for the day.
The incident supposedly took place at about 7:20pm at “Yishun MRT underground”, in the direction heading towards Northpoint.
Vincent claimed that she and several others witnessed a lady helping to chase the thief down, but the thief supposedly got away.
According to Vincent, the lady who chased the thief also shared a photo of the thief.
Vincent added that she would make a police report.
We understand from the Singapore Police Force that a police report has been lodged. Investigations are currently ongoing.
