Big Box in Jurong East becomes ghost town as mall put up for sale

Big Box mall in Jurong East was recently put up for sale.

According to The Straits Times, the “receivers and managers of Big Box Pte, Ltd” conducted an expression of interest (EOI) for the mall in Jurong East.

An EOI is basically an indication of the buyer’s strong interest in acquiring the company in question through a formal offer.

It basically means a sale might be coming.

Bids are due on May 23, 2019.

Till the next phase of Big Box is hashed out, this is the sight that greets those who make their way to Big Box.

Here are some shots from Singapore Atrium Sale.

And this isn’t a recent development apparently.

Here are some pictures by Instagram user a_p_y_94.

These were from all the way back in September 2018.

One thing is for certain.

Nothing for anyone now.

Images from Singapore Atrium Sales