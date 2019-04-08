S’pore cookie artist bakes customised cookies that are too pretty to eat

Ever had a particular cookie design in mind, but could never really find it?

You might want to check out this bespoke cookie artist.

Online cookie artist Mavis Yong is responsible for these beautiful custom-made cookie creations.

What first started out as a hobby soon turned into a business as Yong started to receive orders from friends and corporate clients.

Depending on size and complexity, the price of each bespoke cookie ranges from $3.50 to $8.00 a piece.

Seasonal options are available for pre-order during special holidays like Mother’s Day, Chinese New Year or Christmas.

Here’s an example of how a cookie is decorated:

If you wish to learn from the master herself, Yong also conducts classes and events on how to make and design these cookies.

More information on this can be found here.

Top image courtesy of Eaumycookie