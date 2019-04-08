S’pore cookie artist bakes customised cookies that are too pretty to eat
Ever had a particular cookie design in mind, but could never really find it?
You might want to check out this bespoke cookie artist.
I've never heard of Duffy bear until I received this order 😜 It took longer than usual to complete this order but I'm super happy with the results 😍😁 #duffycookies #duffybear #sgcookies #sgbakes #sgfood #sghomebaker #customcookies #customisedcookies #bakerro #bakersofsgp #decoratedcookies #icingcookies #eaumycookie
Online cookie artist Mavis Yong is responsible for these beautiful custom-made cookie creations.
What first started out as a hobby soon turned into a business as Yong started to receive orders from friends and corporate clients.
160 bank logo cookies ☑️ I’m just glad that it’s a relatively clean and simple logo with no crazy-fine details! 😅 . . These guys are hopping on a plane to Hong Kong for the opening of a new branch ✈️🇭🇰🏦 Wheee! . . Shout out to @kissakisg for accommodating my super last-minute request for a custom stencil 🙏🏻
Depending on size and complexity, the price of each bespoke cookie ranges from $3.50 to $8.00 a piece.
Seasonal options are available for pre-order during special holidays like Mother’s Day, Chinese New Year or Christmas.
Here’s an example of how a cookie is decorated:
Easy Easter chick 🐣 cookie using just 4 colours and 2 icing consistencies on a simple egg shape . #eastereggcookies #eastercookies #easterchickcookies #eaumycookieeaster #theartofcookiedecorating #sgcookies #sgbakes #sgbakers #sgcrafters #sgfood #bakersofsgp #cookiedecorating #edibleart #cookieart #cookieartist #cookiedecorator #cookiedecorating #cookievideo #cookievideos #cookiedecorating #cookiedecoratingvideo #cookiedecoratingvideos #cookietutorials #cookiecommunity #cookietribe #cookier #cookielover #mumpreneur #eaumycookie
If you wish to learn from the master herself, Yong also conducts classes and events on how to make and design these cookies.
A lovely introduction to the Art of Cookie Decorating 💖 Pick up beginner cookie decorating techniques that you can apply to any cookie designs 😉 Visit the link in my bio for more info or to grab a spot! . #theartofcookiedecorating #eaumycookieclass #eaumycookieworkshop #workshopsg #sgworkshops #sgbakingclass #sgevents #sgcookies #sgbakes #sgbakers #sgcrafters #sgfood #bakersofsgp #madeinsingapore #supportlocalsg #cookiedecorating #handcraftedcookies #decoratedcookies #icingcookies #mumpreneur #eaumycookie
Thank you, ladies, for spending your Sunday afternoon with me, all of you did awesome! Your enthusiasm was 👌 and your cookies even more amazing! 🙌🙌🙌 Stay tuned for more classes coming your way 😍 . #theartofcookiedecorating #eaumycookieclass #eaumycookieworkshop #workshopsg #sgworkshops #sgbakingclass #sgevents #sgcookies #sgbakes #sgbakers #sgcrafters #sgfood #bakersofsgp #madeinsingapore #supportlocalsg #cookiedecorating #handcraftedcookies #decoratedcookies #icingcookies #mumpreneur #eaumycookie
More information on this can be found here.
Top image courtesy of Eaumycookie
