Veteran Hong Kong TVB star Benz Hui denies sending explicit messages to lady & asking for nudes

Veteran Hong Kong TVB actor, Hui Shiu-hung, also known as Benz Hui (许绍雄), has denied sending any explicit messages and indecent photos to an anonymous women.

This was in response to leaked WeChat screenshots purportedly showing Hui chatting up a woman.

Advertisement

Here are the leaked screenshots.

Advertisement

One of the screenshots allegedly showed Hui asking for nudes, while the other showed the lady asking for the top half of his image, which the fake Hui readily acquiesced to.

Despite the WeChat username apparently showing his name, Hui was insistent that this wasn’t him.

Here are the reasons he gave to show that it could not be him.

Hui highlighted his position as a celebrity, which according to him, meant that it would be unthinkable that he will resort to such things.

People knowing him would dissuade him from engaging in such acts.

Hui also warned against taking images from the net too seriously.

According to Jaynestars, Hui said “Now technology is so advanced, anything can be done!”.

Advertisement

Family man

Hui is known for his wholesome family-man image.

He also recently moved to Singapore, which is where his wife is from.

The family is now staying in Yishun.

In an interview last year with Shin Min Daily News, it was revealed that Hui met his wife in Singapore while working here in the 1980s.

Advertisement

The couple’s daughter was born in Singapore before the family moved to Hong Kong.

The newspaper also said Hui has homes in Hong Kong and Singapore.

He and his family have been visiting Singapore and considered the country a good place to retire.

Advertisement

Image from Weibo