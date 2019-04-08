fbpx

Cafe in Orchard serves gravity-defying drinks that cannot be spilled

It's pudding.

Guan Zhen Tan | May 12, 11:14 am

Benjamin Browns, a cafe located at Forum the Shopping Mall, was previously in the spotlight for their bubble tea toast.

S’pore cafe in Orchard sells bubble tea toast complete with pearls

Now, they have a new novelty offering: gravity-defying drinks.

Drinks that can’t be spilled

These drinks look like your average cafe beverages at first glance.

However, their contents ‘defy gravity’, with its shape remaining intact as the cup is tilted.

Made of pudding

Of course, this isn’t some out-of-this-world magic.

The simple explanation is that these drinks are made of pudding, which appear to resemble its liquid counterparts.

View this post on Instagram

[NEW Menu] [🚇 #StormscapeOrchard] [Launching: TOMORROW] INVERTED LATTE?! What SORCERY is this?! Benjamin Browns at The Forum will be launching several [NEW] items TOMORROW (22 Apr)! A trick eye museum on your table, prank your friends by “splashing” this Trick-Eye Latte onto them and see their reaction! . 1️⃣ Food Illusion Matcha Latte (SGD 6.90) 2️⃣ Food Illusion Cappuccino (SGD 6.90) . ✏️ Insider Tips: DM them when you make your reservation if you want to prank your friends. The staff will be glad to “splash” it onto your friends for a surprise! . Location: Orchard Road The forum Lvl 01-20 Opening hours: 10.30am – 9pm (Sun-Thu), 10.30am – 9.30pm (Fri-Sat) #StormscapeVideo

A post shared by Nicholas Tan (@stormscape) on

Available drinks include:

  • Cappuccino (S$6.90),
  • Matcha Latte (S$6.90),
  • Hot Chocolate (S$6.90),
  • Upside Down Beer(S$7.90),
  • and even Upside Down Bubble Tea(S$7.90), with real pearls.

Just make sure you don’t mix the desserts up with your drinks.

Address:
583 Orchard Road, Forum the Shopping Mall, #01-20/21, Singapore 238884

Opening hours
Sunday — Thursday, 10:30am to 9pm
Friday, Saturday, 10:30am to 9:3opm

Top image via stormscape and thebenjamins.sg on Instagram

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

