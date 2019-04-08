Cafe in Orchard serves gravity-defying drinks that cannot be spilled
It's pudding.
Benjamin Browns, a cafe located at Forum the Shopping Mall, was previously in the spotlight for their bubble tea toast.
S’pore cafe in Orchard sells bubble tea toast complete with pearls
Now, they have a new novelty offering: gravity-defying drinks.
Drinks that can’t be spilled
These drinks look like your average cafe beverages at first glance.
However, their contents ‘defy gravity’, with its shape remaining intact as the cup is tilted.
Made of pudding
Of course, this isn’t some out-of-this-world magic.
The simple explanation is that these drinks are made of pudding, which appear to resemble its liquid counterparts.
Available drinks include:
- Cappuccino (S$6.90),
- Matcha Latte (S$6.90),
- Hot Chocolate (S$6.90),
- Upside Down Beer(S$7.90),
- and even Upside Down Bubble Tea(S$7.90), with real pearls.
Just make sure you don’t mix the desserts up with your drinks.
Address:
583 Orchard Road, Forum the Shopping Mall, #01-20/21, Singapore 238884
Opening hours
Sunday — Thursday, 10:30am to 9pm
Friday, Saturday, 10:30am to 9:3opm
Top image via stormscape and thebenjamins.sg on Instagram
