Bangkok’s Pooltime Cafe lets you play with raccoons, eat blue burgers & shop around
So cute!
Upsurge
Upsurge
You’ve heard of dog cafes, cat cafes and even owl cafes. But a raccoon cafe? Not so much.
A short 10-15 minute drive from BTS Ekkamai station, Pooltime Cafe is a swimming pool themed cafe with bright pink, turquoise blue and white-tiled interiors, Instagrammable food, and raccoons. That’s right.
View this post on Instagram
Finally it's FRIYAY again.💙 _____________________________________ POOLTIME CAFE Open :12.00-20.00 🏊♀️ Raccoon Service 13.30-18.30 🐾 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #pooltimecafe #raccooncafe #bkkcafe #bkkcafelife #bkkcafehopping #bkkcafevibes #cafehoppingbkk #cafehopping #bangkokcafe #bangkokcafehopping #bangkok #raccoonlife #petraccoon #thailand #raccoon #raccoons #raccoonlove #raccoonlover #raccoonlovers #coon #trashpanda #rocketraccoon 📸: @sheisnikki921
Step inside and you’ll find the place decorated with pool chairs, swim suits and cartoon floats, making you feel like you’ve just entered a poolside cafe:
View this post on Instagram
Finally It's FRIYAY again 💙 _____________________________________ POOLTIME CAFE Open :12.00-20.00 🏊♀️ Raccoon Service 13.30-18.30 🐾 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #pooltimecafe #raccooncafe #bkkcafe #bkkcafelife #bkkcafehopping #bkkcafevibes #cafehoppingbkk #cafehopping #bangkokcafe #bangkokcafehopping #bangkok #raccoonlife #petraccoon #thailand #raccoon #raccoons #raccoonlove #raccoonlover #raccoonlovers #coon #trashpanda #rocketraccoon 📸: @lazyivytravelling
View this post on Instagram
Now we’re open. POOL VIBES 💜 ______________________________ POOLTIME CAFE Open : 12.00-20.00 🏊🏻♀️ Raccoon Service 13.30-18.30 🐾 . . . . . . . . #pooltimecafe #raccooncafe #bkkcafe #bkkcafelife #bkkcafehopping #bkkcafevibes #cafehoppingbkk #cafehopping #bangkokcafe #bangkokcafehopping #bangkok #thailand #raccoon #raccoons #raccoonlove #raccoonlover #raccoonlovers #coon #trashpanda #rocketraccoon 📸: @theplearn
There is no lack of interesting food items on their menu as well, with some of the more popular items being their pooltime blue burgers and signature milkshakes:
View this post on Instagram
Unicorn meal 🌈 POOLTIME CAFE 🏊🏻♀️Open 12.00-20.00 🐾Raccoon Service 13.30-18.30 #pooltimecafe #raccooncafe #bkkcafe #bkkcafelife #bkkcafehopping #bkkcafevibes #cafehoppingbkk #cafehopping #bangkokcafe #bangkokcafehopping #bangkok #thailand 📸: @danielafricachang , @lu.neko , @makanterusss
The main draw of Pooltime Cafe, however, are definitely their raccoons, as visitors can feed and interact with these furry creatures on the second floor of the cafe at a minimal fee of only 150 baht (S$6.50) for 15 minutes.
If there are no extra customers waiting to play with the raccoons, you might even get to extend your stay.
Lastly, get some shopping done on the third floor of the cafe, which is home to an assortment of swim wear, resort style bags, accessories and other quirky merchandise:
Address: 582/11, Between Ekkamai 26-28, Tai Ping Tower, Bangkok, Thailand 10110
Phone Number: +66 90 652 4109
Opening Hours: Tuesday – Sunday: 12pm – 8pm
Raccoon Visitation Hours: 2pm – 6:30pm
Top image courtesy of pool.time.cafe, poolclub.bkk, seeintear, pong.pongpob on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.