Bangkok’s Pooltime Cafe lets you play with raccoons, eat blue burgers & shop around

So cute!

Melanie Lim | May 23, 12:14 pm

You’ve heard of dog cafes, cat cafes and even owl cafes. But a raccoon cafe? Not so much.

A short 10-15 minute drive from BTS Ekkamai station, Pooltime Cafe is a swimming pool themed cafe with bright pink, turquoise blue and white-tiled interiors, Instagrammable food, and raccoons. That’s right.

Step inside and you’ll find the place decorated with pool chairs, swim suits and cartoon floats, making you feel like you’ve just entered a poolside cafe:

There is no lack of interesting food items on their menu as well, with some of the more popular items being their pooltime blue burgers and signature milkshakes:

raccoon!!

The main draw of Pooltime Cafe, however, are definitely their raccoons, as visitors can feed and interact with these furry creatures on the second floor of the cafe at a minimal fee of only 150 baht (S$6.50) for 15 minutes.

If there are no extra customers waiting to play with the raccoons, you might even get to extend your stay.

爱掏包包的小完能😂#A-PO #raccon

ตาใสๆๆ

Lastly, get some shopping done on the third floor of the cafe, which is home to an assortment of swim wear, resort style bags, accessories and other quirky merchandise:

Saturn @ohpanty #availableinpool

Sunday vibes @herlahoop #availableinpool

Address: 582/11, Between Ekkamai 26-28, Tai Ping Tower, Bangkok, Thailand 10110

Phone Number: +66 90 652 4109

Opening Hours: Tuesday – Sunday: 12pm – 8pm

Raccoon Visitation Hours: 2pm – 6:30pm

Top image courtesy of pool.time.cafe, poolclub.bkk, seeintear, pong.pongpob on Instagram

